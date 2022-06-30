Red Sox score three runs in 10th inning before hanging on for 6-5 win over Blue Jays

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Verdugo
    Alex Verdugo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Pivetta
    Nick Pivetta
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cavan Biggio
    Cavan Biggio
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alejandro Kirk
    Alejandro Kirk
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jackie Bradley Jr.
    Jackie Bradley Jr.
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO — Late-game dramatics. Post-season intensity. Even a dugout-clearing dust-up.

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays heightened their rivalry Wednesday in a 10-inning matchup between American League East teams who seem primed for a standings battle over the second half of the season.

Boston managed to avoid a three-game sweep by hanging on for a 6-5 victory at Rogers Centre. Matt Strahm (3-2) gave up two runs in the bottom of the 10th before getting George Springer on a flyout with runners in scoring position to end it.

"It's like playing playoff games every day," said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. "That's how it feels and that's all good. It's not going to stop."

Boston scored three runs in the top of the 10th as reliever David Phelps (0-2) issued two walks before hitting a batter to bring automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr., home with the go-ahead run. Alex Verdugo tacked on a two-run double off Tim Mayza.

Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio drove in a run apiece in the bottom half but were left stranded as Boston (43-33) won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Verdugo also homered and Franchy Cordero had four hits for the Red Sox, who moved a half-game up on third-place Toronto with the victory. Springer hit a solo shot for the Blue Jays (42-33).

"We fell a little bit short but we're just going to keep fighting, keep getting after it and keep trying to win games," said Toronto starter Alek Manoah.

After starting a rally with a pinch-hit single in a walkoff victory a night earlier, Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk helped get the offence going again in the series finale.

He drew a leadoff walk from Boston starter Nick Pivetta in the second inning and moved to second on a Raimel Tapia single. Espinal later drove in Kirk with the game's opening run.

Cordero tied it when he scored on a Rob Refsnyder sacrifice fly in the third. Tension rose in the bottom half of the frame after Pivetta hit Kirk in the left elbow with a pitch.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., had some words for the Victoria native from the dugout and led the charge as the dugouts and bullpens emptied. The two squads mostly jawed with each other and Springer corralled Guerrero to help prevent things from escalating.

Kirk, one of the hottest hitters in the major leagues, stayed in the game.

"I don't know what the intents were," Montoyo said. "I won't be able to read their minds, I'm not that smart. I just know what I know but I keep it to myself."

Toronto loaded the bases but Tapia struck out to end the threat.

"I don’t hit a lot of guys," Pivetta said. "I think it’s unwarranted the way they reacted. It’s not what I’m trying to do in that situation."

Springer put a charge into the announced crowd of 27,601 in the fifth inning with his 15th homer of the season. His defensive skills were in form, too, as he made a nice diving catch in the sixth on a sinking liner from J.D. Martinez.

Xander Bogaerts singled later in the frame and scored on Verdugo's sixth homer of the year.

Pivetta was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk to Biggio in the seventh inning. The Canadian was treated to a chorus of boos as he walked to the dugout.

Toronto pulled even in the eighth inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., hit a one-out double and pinch-runner Bradley Zimmer scored on a Tapia double off reliever Ryan Brasier.

The Red Sox had a runner on third base with one out in the ninth inning against Jordan Romano but he struck out pinch-hitter Bobby Dalbec and got Bradley on a flyout.

The game took three hours 54 minutes to play.


PITCHING PLANS

The probable pitchers for Toronto's upcoming five-game series against Tampa Bay have yet to be formally unveiled but manager Charlie Montoyo said Yusei Kikuchi was tabbed for the opener Thursday night.

Jose Berrios will pitch Friday and Kevin Gausman will start Saturday, although it wasn't determined whether he'd start Game 1 or 2 of the doubleheader.

MARTIN HONOUR

Former Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin will be honoured during the pre-game ceremonies on Canada Day to recognize his impact on Canadian baseball.

The four-time all-star was born in Toronto and raised in Montreal. Martin played 1,693 big-league games over 14 seasons before retiring last month.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rob Manfred says he wants robot umps in MLB by 2024, hints at expansion to 32 teams

    Big changes could be on the way to MLB.

  • Red Sox beat Jays 6-5 in 10 to avoid three-game sweep

    J.D. Martinez drove in the tiebreaking run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Wednesday, avoiding a three-game sweep. Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer and had four RBIs, and Franchy Cordero had four hits as Boston won for the third time in 10 meetings with Toronto this season. With automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. at second base to start the 10th, Blue Jays right-hander David Phleps (0-2) walked Rob Refsnyder and Rafael Devers to load the bases for Martinez, who was hitless in his previous 13 at bats.

  • How a Creative Agency Is Helping Luxury Brands to Understand the Metaverse

    Paris-based Al Dente has developed a game to help employees at luxury groups like Kering to get to grips with Web3 — and NFTs are next.

  • GM Won’t Cover This 2023 Corvette Z06 Paint

    But you probably still want it…

  • The snow must go on: Alberta skiing resort reopens in the middle of summer

    Most Canadians have broken out the flip-flops by now, but skiers can still wear their ski boots at Banff Sunshine Village. The resort has reopened for some summertime skiing because it still has plenty of snow. Heather Yourex-West explains why.

  • Noted nutrition nut Nate MacKinnon 'might get fat as s**t' celebrating Cup win

    Sounds like Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is planning on letting his notoriously strict diet slip in the aftermath of his team's Stanley Cup win.

  • Guerrero's run-scoring hit in 9th leads Toronto over Boston

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Tuesday night. Pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk singled to begin the ninth against Tyler Danish (2-1) and George Springer walked. Hansel Robles came on to face Bo Bichette, who drove in pinch runner Bradley Zimmer with a single through the right side.

  • Blue Jays rally in ninth inning to clip Red Sox 6-5

    TORONTO — Moments after an emotional Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bounced his walk-off single through the left side of the infield, the Toronto Blue Jays slugger pounded his chest. "This is our house," Guerrero yelled after his teammate George Springer touched home with the winning run for a wild 6-5 victory against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. It was the Blue Jays (42-32) second win in a row to begin their three-game set against the rival Red Sox (42-33) and pushed Toronto past Boston in the battle

  • N.S. mass shooter controlled, exploited women for years: inquiry documents

    The gunman who killed 22 people across Nova Scotia in a mass shooting controlled and abused women around him for years, including his longtime partner and others who were in vulnerable situations.

  • Winston-Salem police: Victim fires shot after being assaulted by 3 men in Target

    Winston-Salem police: Victim fires shot after being assaulted by 3 men in Target

  • Joe Burrow shares abortion-rights Instagram post after Roe v. Wade overturned

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shared an Instagram post that read, "I'm pro-life. Their lives. Women's lives."

  • Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's Relationship Timeline

    From meeting on the set of Good Morning America to their surprise wedding three months later, here’s a breakdown of Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin’s whirlwind romance

  • Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. skipping Home Run Derby again

    Vladdy is passing on the Home Run Derby for the second straight year.

  • People Say Their Dark Circles "Magically Seem to Disappear" After Using This Brightening Eye Balm

    Save on this color-correcting treatment, plus other fan favorites in Tula’s summer sale.

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Blackhawks, Luke Richardson finalize coaching deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Richardson is the new coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, stepping into a tricky rebuilding process for one of the NHL's marquee franchises. General manager Kyle Davidson announced the move on Monday. Richardson replaces Derek King, who finished the season as the interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Nov. 6. “Luke shares our vision and goals for the future, and he will have an opportunity to build an environment and culture of high performance, hard work and high acco