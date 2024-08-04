Red Sox take on the Rangers after Refsnyder's 4-hit game

Boston Red Sox (58-51, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (53-58, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (8-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -131, Red Sox +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Texas Rangers after Rob Refsnyder's four-hit game on Saturday.

Texas has a 30-24 record in home games and a 53-58 record overall. The Rangers have a 23-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston has a 58-51 record overall and a 31-23 record on the road. The Red Sox have a 45-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 20 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .246 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 17-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has a .306 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 28 doubles, five triples and 25 home runs. Jarren Duran is 15-for-46 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .266 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .318 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press