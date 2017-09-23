Red Sox rally for 5-4 win over Reds, extend AL East lead

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers hits a home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer Friday night, and the Boston Red Sox extended their AL East lead to four games by overcoming Scooter Gennett's fourth grand slam of the season for a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Boston added to its lead with the help of the Yankees' 8-1 loss at Toronto. The Red Sox have won 12 of 15, keeping the Yankees at bay while moving a season-high 25 games over .500 (89-64).

Their AL Cy Young Award winner is still struggling heading into playoff time.

Rick Porcello gave up Gennett's fourth grand slam - a Reds' season record - in the first inning. He lasted a season-low four innings, turning a 5-4 lead over to the bullpen. Porcello has lost 17 games - most in the majors - after winning 22 last year along with the Cy Young.