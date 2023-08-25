Red Sox play the Dodgers after Verdugo's 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48, first in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (68-60, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Alex Verdugo had four hits against the Astros on Thursday.

Boston has gone 35-28 at home and 68-60 overall. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .331.

Los Angeles has a 35-27 record on the road and a 78-48 record overall. The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 197 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs while slugging .517. Verdugo is 15-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 34 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 11-for-38 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .295 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .272 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (hamstring), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Story continues

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press