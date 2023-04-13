Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly emotional as he exits game vs. Rays with 'right elbow pain'

Boston Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly appeared to be fighting back tears as he exited Wednesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with what the team called "right elbow pain."

The heartbreaking scene played out in the bottom of the fifth inning after Kelly, 28, hit Rays leadoff batter Yandy Diaz with a pitch. After plunking Diaz, the right-handed Kelly took off his glove and reached for his elbow before he squatted down and buried his face in his hands. Catcher Reese McGuire, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and a trainer came to check on Kelly as he reached again for his right elbow. The emotion showed on Kelly's face as he walked off the field.

Ryan Brasier came into the game in relief of Kelly.

Hoping for the best for Red Sox righty Zack Kelly, who had to leave the game in the fifth inning 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uBbyQkaE56 — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) April 13, 2023

According to MassLive.com, Kelly has suffered a serious elbow injury before. The product of Division II's Newberry College tore the UCL in his right arm in 2020.

Kelly came back following a non-Tommy John surgery on the injury, and after a solid 2021 in the Red Sox minor league system he made his big league debut in 2022. He appeared in 13 games last season, throwing 13⅔ innings and posting a 3.95 ERA.

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly exits Wednesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

This season Kelly was off to a great start, entering Wednesday with a 1.35 ERA in 6⅔ innings of work.

The Rays won the game, 9-7, to run their season-opening win streak to 12 games.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Red Sox's Zack Kelly fights back tears leaving game with elbow pain