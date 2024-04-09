Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta is placed on injured list with elbow strain

Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta reacts after second baseman Enmanuel Valdez turned a double play with the bases loaded against the Oakland Athletics to end the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Nick Pivetta on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow flexor strain, their latest key player to be sidelined in a week.

Boston is off to a 7-3 start and hosts Baltimore in its home opener on Tuesday. Pivetta (1-1, 0.82 ERA) has made two starts this season, allowing one run and eight hits over 11 innings with 13 strikeouts.

He was scheduled to start the second game of the series on Wednesday. The Red Sox recalled left-hander Brennan Bernardino from Triple-A Worcester to take Pivetta's place on the roster.

Pivetta's injury comes after shortstop Trevor Story was placed on the 10-day IL after dislocating his left shoulder last week in a game against the Angels. Manager Alex Cora said the two-time All-Star will seek a second opinion.

Story was reexamined on Monday, and Cora said there was concern with the bone structure. Surgery is a possibility. While Story is out, Cora said, the plan is to platoon players at shortstop and second base.

