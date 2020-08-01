Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will not play in 2020 due to COVID-related heart issue

The Boston Red Sox announced that left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will not play in 2020 as he recovers from a heart issue related to COVID-19.

Rodriguez's condition was related to his having COVID-19.



"This is not something you want to mess around with," Bloom said. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 1, 2020

Rodriguez was one of four Red Sox players to test positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of summer camp. He was expected to be the team’s opening day starter with Chris Sale out following Tommy John surgery, but was unable to return after experiencing complications.

The 27-year-old veteran later revealed he was diagnosed with myocarditis, which is "an inflammation of the heart muscle," per the Mayo Clinic.

Despite the diagnosis, Rodriguez was still determined to pitch this season if allowed.

"I want to be pitching yesterday, the day before, or today," he told WEEI’s Rob Bradford this week. "I want to be out there every time I can, so I'm never thinking of getting out of the season. I feel bad every time I see a game happening and I'm not even in the dugout."

Unfortunately, the doctors did not detect enough improvement to clear him after tests that were conducted on Friday.



