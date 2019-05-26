David Price's early flu-related exit gave Red Sox fans quite a scare

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans. It’s not as bad as it first appeared.

Veteran left-hander David Price was forced to leave Saturday’s start against the Houston Astros in the first inning, but it was only precautionary. Price is reportedly dealing with flu-like symptoms.

Flu-like symptoms for Price, which necessitated his exit from the game. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 25, 2019

Price was making his second start since coming off the injured list on May 20, which is why there was concern. He lasted only 15 pitches before manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox head athletic trainer paid him a visit on the hill. After a brief discussion, Price exited into the clubhouse.

The fear from fans was that Price was still feeling some effects from a balky elbow. Price was placed on the injured list on May 2 while dealing with tendinitis in his $217 million left elbow.

He was sharp in his return Monday, allowing two unearned runs in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, but was laboring Saturday.

His fastball was topping out at 90 mph and seemed to really be laboring. LeVangie was on the bullpen phone pretty quickly before Cora came out to the mound after that single up the middle



Colten Brewer entering the game — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) May 25, 2019

Price should be available to make his next scheduled start. In fact, that start might be moved up considering he faced only three batters on Saturday.

Boston essentially went with a bullpen game in Saturday as a result of Price’s exit. Red Sox relievers allowed four runs over eight innings. Houston scored one off Matt Barnes in the ninth inning to win the game 4-3.

The Red Sox will need Price at full strength. He’s currently the only Red Sox starting pitcher with an ERA under 5.00. He lowered it to 3.24 by recording two outs on Saturday. He has struck out 43 and walked 10 over 36 2/3 innings.

David Price leaves second start of the injured list with an apparent injury. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

