Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will miss rest of season after fracturing his wrist in bicycle accident

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale, already on the injured list with a broken finger, will now miss the rest of the 2022 season after fracturing his wrist in a bicycle accident.

The Red Sox announced that Sale underwent surgery on his right wrist Monday, following the accident on Saturday. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

The injury is the latest in a long line of recent setbacks for the seven-time All-Star.

“You couldn’t make this up,” Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday. “It stinks. It’s really unfortunate. We’re relieved this wasn’t worse, obviously. Very glad this wasn’t worse. But it’s been such a run of bad luck for him and obviously for us.”

Chris Sale made only two starts this season for the Red Sox, going 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 5 2/3 innings.

Sale, 33, has thrown only 48 1/3 innings in the regular season and nine in the postseason since the end of 2019. He missed the entire 2020 season recovering from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow.

He returned late last season to make nine starts down the stretch and three more in the playoffs.

However, he suffered a stress fracture in his ribcage this spring while throwing batting practice to college hitters in Florida during the lockout, causing him to miss the first three months of the regular season.

In just his second start after being activated, Sale had to leave a game against the New York Yankees in the first inning when a batted ball broke his pinkie finger. Following surgery, he was expected to return in September. However, the broken wrist over the weekend ended any possibility of Sale returning to the mound this season.

BOSTON – Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a bike accident over the weekend and will miss the rest of the season, the team said Tuesday, the latest setback during an injury-plagued three years for the Boston ace.

Sale had surgery Monday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year.

Sale’s latest injury raises questions about his future with the team once he’s healthy. The 33-year-old appeared in just two games this season, throwing 5 2/3 innings. He suffered a broken left pinkie finger when he was hit by a line drive against the New York Yankees on July 17 and had surgery the next day. The start of his season was delayed after he broke a rib while working out on his own during the lockout.

“We need to dispatch some people to go find whoever has the Chris Sale voodoo doll and recover it,” Bloom said.

The Red Sox have seen their playoff chances dwindle this season. At 54-56, they're in last place in the AL East division, 17 games behind the first-place Yankees.

