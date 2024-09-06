Red Sox open 3-game series against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (32-109, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-70, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (0-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -272, White Sox +223; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Chicago White Sox to begin a three-game series.

Boston is 31-38 in home games and 70-70 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Chicago has a 14-55 record on the road and a 32-109 record overall. The White Sox have gone 18-84 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 28 home runs while slugging .544. Jarren Duran is 14-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets leads the White Sox with a .244 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 39 walks and 41 RBI. Lenyn Sosa is 11-for-40 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox: 1-9, .216 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (finger), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lat), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (leg), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hamstring), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Vargas: day-to-day (eye), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press