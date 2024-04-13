Red Sox head into matchup against the Angels on losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (7-6, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (7-7, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (0-1, 8.38 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, six strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (2-1, 2.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox look to stop their four-game slide when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston is 7-7 overall and 0-4 at home. The Red Sox have a 6-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 5-2 record on the road and a 7-6 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Saturday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill has six home runs, nine walks and seven RBI while hitting .279 for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 18-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has a double, a triple, six home runs and eight RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 13-for-42 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .224 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: day-to-day (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press