Red Sox fan taken to hospital after being struck by errant bat at Fenway Park

Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis’ bat flies into the Fenway crowd in the eighth inning on Wednesday night. (AP)

Excitement at Fenway Park about the Boston Red Sox reaching the 100-win mark for the first time since the Ted Williams era was tempered when a fan was struck by an errant bat on Wednesday night.

Trailing 1-0 with two on and two out in the top of the eighth inning, Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis took a hard cut at the first knuckleball he saw from Steven Wright. His bat soared well down the third-base line, about 15 rows back, colliding with a man’s forehead. Travis immediately grabbed his helmet and hung his head, as if he was horrified to witness the result.

GOLPAZO

A #DevonTravis de @BlueJays se le resbaló el bat, éste se convirtió en un proyectil, que impactó a un fan. Otros asistentes lo ayudaron al ver que estaba sangrando.@shanelly_guzman pic.twitter.com/dLB7ULyVwy — Óscar Mota Aldrete (@mota_sports) September 13, 2018





The man bled profusely from the head. Fans rushed to apply pressure with a towel, and security soon followed. The man was “quickly treated by medical personnel on scene” and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for further evaluation, a Red Sox spokesperson told the Associated Press.

The fan drew a roaring ovation from the Fenway crowd when he stood up on his own accord, pressing a towel to his head, and pumped his left fist in solidarity before being taken off in a stretcher.

Fenway fan hit in head by Devon Travis’ thrown bat. https://t.co/LPXPVq3C4P pic.twitter.com/7fZIQox5uR — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) September 13, 2018

Story Continues





The Red Sox held on to the 1-0 victory, improving their league-best record to 100-46 and moving 54 games above .500 for the first time since finishing 104-50 in 1946 — the team’s last 100-win campaign.

In 2015, a Red Sox fan was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries when she was struck by Oakland A’s infielder Brett Lawrie’s broken bat along the same third-base line. The woman survived the harrowing incident. In a league-wide effort to protect fans from flying bats and balls, Fenway joined other ballparks this season in extending its protective netting, but Travis’ bat soared over it.

The Red Sox had no further update on the latest injured fan’s status on Thursday morning.

The Blue Jays did not immediately return comment on whether Travis made an effort to contact the fan after the game. We will provide further updates here, should they become available.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dez apparently caught using burner account

• Mexico’s offensive chant just won’t go away

• MLB Power Rankings: Astros have eyes on Red Sox

• Boxing legend considering White House run

