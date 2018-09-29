Red Sox fan hits Giancarlo Stanton with thrown back home run ball

When you catch a visiting team’s home run you are supposed to throw it right back. It is a sort of rite of passage for some fans. Sure, you just caught a home run, a once-in-a-lifetime-experience, but the home run was not from your team. Instead of giving to the kid next to you, you throw it back.

Typically thrown balls back result in some cheers and a nice camera shoutout. For a Boston Red Sox fan, it resulted in an ejection.

During Saturday’s 8-5 win against the Red Sox, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton extended the team’s home run record with a blast into the Green Monster seats. The fan on the receiving end of the towering blast elected to throw it right back. Unfortunately for the fan, the ball nailed Stanton as he was rounding second base.

Make that 266 total dingers. 😱 pic.twitter.com/JDqKeid8kp — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2018





Stanton took the high road and tipped his cap to the fan as he headed home. The umpires weren’t so forgiving, calling for security to eject the fan.

The whole ordeal was something reminiscent of “Rookie of the Year.” For those who may not recall, Henry Rowengartner threw a home run ball back so hard he later became a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs. Stanton himself even made that reference in a postgame Instagram post.





Unfortunately for this fan, he likely won’t get called up to the big leagues.

At least he will always have his five seconds of fame.

New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton celebrates his solo home run against the Red Sox on Saturday. (AP)

