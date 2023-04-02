Red Sox capitalize on error, Duvall hits walk-off homer

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall ended the game with his second two-run homer after left fielder Ryan McKenna dropped a two-out fly in the ninth inning, giving the Boston Red Sox a 9-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Duvall had four hits and five RBIs. He was a single shy of the cycle.

Baltimore stole five bases and became the first team to steal 10 in its first two games since at least 1901. Jorge Mateo swiped two.

Cedric Mullins hit a three-run homer, Ryan Mountcastle had a two-run shot and the Orioles tagged Chris Sale for seven runs over three innings in his first Fenway Park start since 2021.

Baltimore led 8-7 when McKenna dropped Masataka Yoshida’s routine fly. Duvall lined a shot just over the Green Monster against Félix Bautista (0-1).

Austin Hays went 5 for 5 with a solo shot for the Orioles, who won Thursday’s opener 10-9 after opening a six-run lead.

Rafael Devers had three hits and Alex Verdugo launched a two-homer homer for the Red Sox. Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the win.

RANGERS 16, PHILLIES 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien led off with a homer, Mitch Garver hit two and Texas powered past Philadelphia to become the seventh team since 1900 to start a season by scoring 10 or more runs in consecutive games.

Garver ripped a three-run shot off Phillies reliever Yunior Marte to extend the lead to 7-3 in the fifth inning. Garver then sparked a six-run seventh with another three-run shot, this time off Seranthony Dominguez.

The Rangers followed their 11-7 victory in the season opener by tying three other teams with 27 runs in two games, second-most since 1900. The 1951 White Sox scored 30.

Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) won his Texas debut, beating Zack Wheeler (0-1).

BREWERS 3, CUBS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — William Contreras hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in Milwaukee’s three-run eighth inning, and the Brewers beat Chicago for their first win of the season.

Brandon Woodruff pitched six sharp innings for Milwaukee, and Devin Williams worked a rocky ninth for the save. Peter Strzelecki (1-0) threw a hitless inning.

Dansby Swanson had three more hits for the Cubs, and Ian Happ homered. Justin Steele struck out eight over six innings in cold, windy conditions at Wrigley Field. Javier Assad (0-1) took the loss.

RAYS 12, TIGERS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin got off to a nice start after signing the largest free-agent contract in Tampa Bay history, pitching five strong innings in a 12-2 rout of Detroit.

Yandy Díaz and Wander Franco each had three hits and three RBIs for the Rays, who scored seven times in the third to ruin Spencer Turnbull’s first outing for the Tigers since June 4, 2021.

Jose Siri and Josh Lowe each contributed a two-run double in the third off Turnbull (0-1), who allowed seven runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Eflin (1-0) allowed one run and three hits after leaving NL champion Philadelphia for a $40 million, three-year deal with the Rays. He yielded an RBI single to Miguel Cabrera, who moved ahead of Ichiro Suzuki for sole possession of 23rd place on the career hits list with 3,090.

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Olson hit two of Atlanta’s four homers, and Spencer Strider struck out nine in six scoreless innings against Washington.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Olson began the game with back-to-back home runs, and Marcell Ozuna connected later off Josiah Gray (0-1), who allowed the most homers in the majors last season.

The Nationals managed just three hits off Strider (1-0), runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year last season.

TWINS 2, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sonny Gray and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, and Minnesota blanked Kansas City to open with consecutive shutouts for the first time in franchise history.

Jose Miranda had an RBI single, and pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer added a sacrifice fly. Byron Buxton scored twice.

Gray (1-0) allowed three hits before Jorge Alcalá, Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar and Jorge López also held the Royals scoreless. López got his first save of the year.

Kansas City is 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position during its first two games.

In his Royals debut, Jordan Lyles (0-1) threw 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs — one earned.

ANGELS 13, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward homered and drove in four runs, and Los Angeles scored 11 times in the third inning against Oakland to spoil Shintaro Fujinami's major league debut.

Shohei Ohtani had two hits and two RBIs. Gio Urshela, Jake Lamb and rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe drove in two runs apiece to help the Angels avoid an 0-2 start for the second consecutive season.

Los Angeles starter Patrick Sandoval (1-0) gave up a home run to Ramón Laureano, but that was it. Tucker Davidson pitched four scoreless innings for his first big league save.

Fujinami (0-1) breezed through the first two innings, then fell apart. He gave up eight earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

ASTROS 6, WHITE SOX 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a pair of run-scoring singles and Yordan Alvarez had three hits to lead Houston over Chicago.

Seby Zavala launched a two-run homer for the White Sox.

With the score 3-all in the seventh, Alvarez and José Abreu hit consecutive two-out singles off Joe Kelly (0-1) before Tucker greeted José Ruiz with a go-ahead single.

Ryne Stanek (1-0) worked 1 2/3 innings and Héctor Neris got four outs for his first save.

Alvarez and Abreu hit consecutive RBI singles for a 6-3 lead in the eighth.

METS 6, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead double, Tylor Megill struck out seven over five innings and New York beat Miami.

Megill (1-0) started in place of Justin Verlander, who went on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle hours before New York’s win on opening day.

Mark Canha had three hits and two RBIs for the Mets, including a home run. He also scored three times.

Andrew Nardi (0-1) took the loss.

The Associated Press