Red Sox bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (39-35, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (35-38, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (6-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -130, Red Sox +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Toronto Blue Jays looking to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Toronto has gone 18-18 in home games and 35-38 overall. The Blue Jays are 8-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston has a 39-35 record overall and a 21-15 record in road games. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho leads the Blue Jays with 28 extra base hits (14 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs). Davis Schneider is 5-for-33 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarren Duran has five home runs, 30 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .275 for the Red Sox. Ceddanne Rafaela is 17-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .293 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

Red Sox: David Hamilton: day-to-day (side), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press