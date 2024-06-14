Red Sox begin 3-game series with the Yankees

New York Yankees (49-22, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (35-34, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (8-1, 2.04 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (6-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -159, Red Sox +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees on Friday to open a three-game series.

Boston has a 16-19 record in home games and a 35-34 record overall. The Red Sox rank eighth in the AL with 74 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

New York has a 27-12 record in road games and a 49-22 record overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .254.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ceddanne Rafaela has 10 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 12-for-37 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 11 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .320 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 15-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Yankees: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press