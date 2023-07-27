Red Sox beat the major league-leading Braves 5-3 for 2-game sweep

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run double off the Green Monster in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the major league-leading Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Wednesday night to sweep the two-game series.

Rafael Devers, Tristan Casas and Adam Duvall homered for Boston, which trailed 3-0 after Ozzie Albies hit a three-run shot for Atlanta in the sixth.

Boston has won four straight and is a season-best eight games over .500 at 55-47. Atlanta is 64-36.

Red Sox rookie starter Brayan Bello allowed four hits and all three runs in in six innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Joe Jacques (2-1) pitched the seventh for Boston, John Schreiber and Brennan Bernardino worked the eighth and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen finished for his 22nd save.

Devers got the Red Sox started in sixth with his 25th home run, a shot that landed in the right-field seats. In the seventh, Casas hit the first pitch he saw from Atlanta starter Spencer Strider to center for his 15th homer.

Down 3-2, Boston finally chased Strider when Connor Wong singled with one down in the seventh. Albies then committed an error on grounder hit directly at him. After a grounder by Jarren Duran moved Wong to third and Yu Chang to second, Turner gave the Red Sox the lead with a two-out double off Pierce Johnson (1-6) that banged off the left-field wall. Duvall homered in the eighth.

Strider went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs — two earned — on six hits. He struck out 10 and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Max Fried didn’t make his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday because of illness. Manager Brian Snitker said there’s no reason to be concerned regarding the team’s ace pitcher, out since early May with forearm troubles.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (shoulder) remains on track to face live hitters in a practice session with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday. If that goes well, he could make a rehab start as early as next Tuesday. Sales hasn’t pitched for Boston since early June.

UP NEXT

RHP Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 4.02) is set to make his Atlanta debut Friday night at home against Milwaukee. Chirinos was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay.

Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (4-5, 4.04) is slated to start Friday night at San Francisco.

Brendan Mcgair, The Associated Press