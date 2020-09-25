Red Sox ace finally cleared to walk on treadmill as he recovers from COVID-19-related heart issue

Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez finally received good news after three months of complications stemming from his COVID-19 battle.

According to Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke, the 27-year-old left-hander has been cleared to begin walking on a treadmill early next month and is hopeful to go through his normal offseason routine as he continues his recovery from a COVID-19 related heart issue.

The news is definitely encouraging, but it’s also startling to learn the impact the virus has had on Rodriguez’s body, life and career over the last few months.

Rodriguez was ruled out for the season in August after being diagnosed with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. It’s a condition Rodriguez did not have before contracting COVID-19. Since then, he’s been limited physically while doctors evaluated his condition.

In August, Rodriguez described his battle with COVID-19 as the “sickest he’s ever felt” in his life.

“I felt like I was 100 years old. My body was tired all the time. Throwing up. Headaches. Like I said, all the symptoms,” Rodriguez told WEEI.

Rodriguez was one of four Red Sox players to test positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of summer camp in early July. He was expected to be the team’s 2020 ace with Chris Sale out for the season following Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox have desperately missed both pitchers. Boston could clinch last place in the AL East and a bottom five record in MLB this weekend. Boston’s pitching staff is ranked dead last in team ERA (5.77), batting average against (.284) and home runs allowed (94).

Right now, the most important thing is Rodriguez’s health. Here’s hoping Friday’s news is just the beginning as he attempts to work his way back to Fenway Park.

