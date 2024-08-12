Red Sox take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (55-63, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-55, third in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, two strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -137, Rangers +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox look to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Texas Rangers.

Boston has a 61-55 record overall and a 27-31 record in home games. The Red Sox have a 49-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has gone 24-36 on the road and 55-63 overall. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers ranks second on the Red Sox with 60 extra base hits (30 doubles, five triples and 25 home runs). Rob Refsnyder is 8-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 17 home runs, 50 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .241 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 12-for-42 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rangers: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: James Paxton: day-to-day (leg), Cooper Criswell: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: day-to-day (side), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press