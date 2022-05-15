Red Sox get 1st series victory in month, win 11-3 at Texas

  • Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    1/9

    Red Sox Rangers Baseball

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez, right, celebrates his solo home run with teammate Xander Bogaerts (2) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    2/9

    Red Sox Rangers Baseball

    Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez, right, celebrates his solo home run with teammate Xander Bogaerts (2) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Carlos Febles during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    3/9

    Red Sox Rangers Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Carlos Febles during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    4/9

    Red Sox Rangers Baseball

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    5/9

    Red Sox Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez watches his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    6/9

    Red Sox Rangers Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez watches his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers hits a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    7/9

    Red Sox Rangers Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers hits a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers' Eli White slides to steal third base during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    8/9

    Red Sox Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Eli White slides to steal third base during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez dives back to first base beating the pick off throw to Texas Rangers first baseman Andy Ibanez as umpire Brian Knight watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    9/9

    Red Sox Rangers Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez dives back to first base beating the pick off throw to Texas Rangers first baseman Andy Ibanez as umpire Brian Knight watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez, right, celebrates his solo home run with teammate Xander Bogaerts (2) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Carlos Febles during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez watches his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers hits a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers' Eli White slides to steal third base during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez dives back to first base beating the pick off throw to Texas Rangers first baseman Andy Ibanez as umpire Brian Knight watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN HAWKINS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rafael Devers
    Rafael Devers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — J.D. Martinez extended his on-base streak to 31 games with a first-inning homer, 42-year-old Rich Hill pitched into the seventh in his return from the COVID-19 list and the Boston Red Sox clinched their first series victory in a month with an 11-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

Rafael Devers also homered for Boston, which set a season high for runs and has won the first two in the three-game weekend series. Kiké Hernández drove in three runs — with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, a fielder's choice grounder in the fourth and a double in the fifth.

The Red Sox (13-20) had only won one of their first 10 series, taking two of three at Detroit from April 11-13 during the first week of the season. They had gone 0-6-2 in their series since, including splitting two games at World Series champion Atlanta earlier this week, to fall to the bottom of the AL East standings.

Hill (1-1) threw 64 of his 94 pitches for strikes in his first start since May 5. The left-hander struck out four without a walk while allowing three runs and seven hits, the last Kole Calhoun's two-run double after Texas opened the seventh with consecutive singles.

Martinez went deep on a full-count pitch with two outs in the first off rookie Glenn Otto (1-1). It was his fourth homer this season, and extended his majors-best hitting streak to 15 games. Martinez also singled and walked twice while adding on to the longest on-base streak in his career, including all 26 games he has played this season.

Otto had four strikeouts and four walks while pitching into the fifth. He gave up eight runs and eight hits.

Texas got even in the bottom of the first when leadoff hitter Eli White reached on second baseman Trevor Story's error, then stole second and third base before going home on Corey Seager's single. Seager had been 3 for 28, all of those hits solo homers, his previous eight games.

The Red Sox took control with a four-run second inning capped by Devers' two-run homer, an opposite-field liner that ricocheted off the left field pole for a 5-1 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LF Alex Verdugo was out of the lineup with a bruised right foot. He exited in the seventh inning of Friday's game after fouling a pitch off his foot. Manager Alex Cora said Verdugo was still feeling some pain, but that X-rays came back negative.

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray will wear a brace on his left knee when he starts against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, exactly a week after leaving his last start with a knee strain. Gray got through a bullpen session Saturday without any issues.

UP NEXT

Rangers left-hander Martin Perez (1-2, 2.10 ERA), who has allowed only two earned runs over 26 1/3 innings (0.68 ERA) his last four starts after losing his first two, goes in the season finale against Boston. He pitched for the Red Sox the past two seasons before rejoining his original MLB team this spring.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Brittney Griner will be held in Russia for another month — but one legal expert warns she may never get a trial

    The WNBA star — who faces up to 10 years in Russian prison — "will not be afforded a fair and equitable legal process," a legal expert told Insider.

  • MATCHDAY: Man City on brink; AC Milan can take Serie A

    A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Manchester City can take a big step toward retaining its Premier League title by overcoming its shortage of fit defenders to win at West Ham and take a six-point lead in its penultimate match. Second-placed Liverpool will still have two games remaining but with an inferior goal difference. In the pursuit of Europa League qualification, Manchester United can be dislodged from sixth place on goal difference if West Ham beats City. Ch

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Lone Lightning fan in Leafs crowd removes jersey right after Tampa wins Game 6

    Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning th

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Nick Paul scores twice, Lightning down Maple Leafs in Game 7

    TORONTO — Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win their first-round playoff series 4-3. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Morgan Rielly replied for Toronto, which hasn't moved onto the second round since 2004 and is now 0-9 in games where it can eliminate an opponent over the last five post

  • Maple Leafs will have to prove it the hard way after Game 6 loss to Lightning

    The Maple Leafs once again failed to close out a first-round series, and now face a do-or-die Game 7 on Saturday in Toronto.

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;