Red Roses show worth in backing the women's game – it is time for rivals to take note

Marlie Packer of England celebrates with the trophy

On Saturday, England clinched the Grand Slam against France in front of a world record crowd at Twickenham. That was only part of the wider narrative for a game that was a significant marker for women's rugby. If the game is to emerge from its present downturn, the future lies in recreating this type of game, with this type of atmosphere.

Yes, the sun was shining, and that framed the day in a hugely positive way. To that extent, the game was perfectly set up, but there were other things around this match that made the fan experience far better than is on offer at other times.

The following observations are both personal and from comments made to me at the game, by many seasoned Twickenham goers, some of whom had little or no contact with the women's game before last Saturday.

Ticket prices allowed families to attend, without taking out second mortgages to finance a day out. Moreover, the revenue lost from discounted prices will, to some extent, have been offset by increased sales in the heavily populated RFU merchandise outlets.

There was, unsurprisingly, a different demographic in the crowd – less corporate, and not just in the hospitality boxes. It was more mixed, and this, in turn, had several consequences. The crowd didn't wait in the bars until the last minute before trying to rush into the ground. This meant the team warm-ups were appreciated and the ovation that accompanied the England team's return to the dressing room just before kick-off was notable and must have been inspiring.

It also meant that the first five minutes weren't marred by people having to get out of their seats for late comers. Then there was the fact that the crowd actually wanted to watch the match, which meant fans weren't interrupted every four minutes by someone wanting to go to the bar or the toilet. This is not just a curmudgeon's point; it has become genuinely infuriating for the ordinary fan to have their watching constantly interrupted by semi-drunk spectators for whom the game seems to be a secondary consideration.

England's fans celebrate

On the pitch it was similar. The nervous opening start from both teams saw a period of the interminable kick tennis that has infected rugby and which few enjoy. Fortunately, this only lasted for about five minutes, after which the game settled down to ball in hand. Retrospectively, the 15-minute period in which England kept France scoreless, despite incessant pressure in the England 22, was where England won the game. It turned out that this was as decisive as the first scrum in which England hammered France backwards and turned the game's momentum.

That scrum was the catalyst for England to smash four tries past the French and effectively win the game. Afterwards there was a strange revisionism whereby people who complained at half time that it wasn't a contest, then complained that England hadn't played well, when the French bravely fought their way back into the game and made it close at the finish.

With no concession for sex, the performances of Marlie Packer over the last three years have been as good and consistent as any player in the game. Technically the only part of the women's game that requires significant improvement is kicking. That said, this will bring the temptation to kick more often, and tilt the current balance away from handling the ball, a point which presently distinguishes the women's game.

After the final whistle, it was also noticeable that virtually nobody left their seat for the bar, or to get home. They stayed for the presentation of the Six Nations trophy, which took some time. It was a similar story around the fan village hours later and a vindication of the RFU's decision to increase the breadth of the entertainment offered.

What else did this game indicate?

For those not involved in the mini and youth sections of rugby, the future of the sport, you will not have been able to appreciate the effect this game had on parents and kids. Last Sunday morning was invigorated by everybody discussing the England win and the way in which it reached the roots of the game.

This game signalled that if England reach the final of the 2025 home World Cup, they will sell out Twickenham. It makes the case for every tier one union investing in women's rugby in the same way as the RFU has done and increasing the participation in, and standard of, their domestic leagues. In doing so, they have to keep their eye on the longer-term rewards. No sporting initiative succeeds immediately and without significant and consistent investment.

If you don't want to take the time and invest the money you end up where Ireland currently find themselves, collecting the Wooden Spoon.