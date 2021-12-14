Red River Bank Enters New Orleans, Louisiana, Market with Combined Loan and Deposit Production Office

ALEXANDRIA, La., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank has entered the New Orleans, Louisiana market with the December 6, 2021 opening of a combined loan and deposit production office (LPO/DPO) located at 1100 Poydras Street, Suite 925, in New Orleans. The bank announced its planned expansion into this market in August 2021 with the hiring of Meghan Donelon as its New Orleans market president.



“Red River Bank has many long-established relationships and shareholders in the New Orleans market, and we are pleased to expand our physical presence there,” stated Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain. “Red River Bank has been built with a community-minded, relationship-banking focus that combines technology with personal service. Meghan and her team of banking professionals have both an in-depth knowledge of, and appreciation for, this type of banking, as well as the New Orleans market.”

Donelon stated, “To be able to lead Red River Bank’s New Orleans expansion is an honor. Our team’s commitment to service excellence, innovation, and confidentiality allows us to offer individuals and businesses a host of products and services to meet their financial needs. It is important to me, as a New Orleans native, to support our local community through financial education and empowerment, and we look forward to doing so at the Red River Bank New Orleans LPO/DPO.”

Joining Donelon at the New Orleans LPO/DPO are commercial relationship managers Richard Macaluso, Quentin Marks, Charlie Mentz, and Joshua Provosty. They will be supported by recent hires Alyson Shreve and Ryan Schuler, who will fill the roles of portfolio manager and senior credit analyst, respectively. Complementing this team is Leslie James, treasury sales leader, who will support Red River Bank customers in the New Orleans and Northshore markets.

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 26 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices, one each in Lafayette, Louisiana, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.

Story continues





CONTACT: Contact: Leigh Ann Purvis Marketing Director leighann.purvis@redriverbank.net 318-561-5903



