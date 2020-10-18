Red Lobster Has New Kung Pao Noodle Dishes With Lobster, Shrimp, And Chicken

From Delish

Every time I think of Red Lobster, my heart skips a beat over the beloved restaurant chain's house-made Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Every entrée on the menu comes with two of those warm and cheesy breads, but that never stops me from ordering a whole dozen for the table to share. Is there ever such a thing as too much cheese or too much bread? The answer is no!! Absolutely not!!

Truth be told, Red Lobster could have called it quits there. But the seafood chain continues to innovate with its three newest menu items, all of which have one thing in common—noodles. Red Lobster's new Kung Pao Noodles are tossed in a sweet and spicy soy-ginger sauce, and they're paired with cabbage, cashews crispy onions, edamame, and green onions. Three versions of the dish are available with different proteins as stars: fried lobster tail, crispy shrimp, and tender chicken.

The new menu additions come on the heels of Red Lobster announcing its new Daily Deals menu offers, which offer popular menu items at affordable prices every single weekday. On "Ultimate Endless Shrimp Monday," you can mix and match as much of Red Lobster's best shrimp as your heart desires for only $17.99. Choose between Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, and Garlic Shrimp Scampi. And on "Whole Lobster Wednesday," you can indulge in an entire lobster for only $22.99. These aren't deals, they're steals!

