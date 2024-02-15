Red Lobster Is Giving Out Free 'Endless Lobster' Dinners to Select Customers

The first-ever Endless Lobster Experience will give 150 winners across the country the chance to redeem a complimentary, two-hour dinner of endless lobster

Mike Gluckman/Red Lobster Red Lobster is giving out free endless lobster dinners.

Lobster lovers are in for a treat.

Red Lobster is offering a limited number of guests a free meal of endless lobster in honor of their annual Lobsterfest (a special menu that includes even more lobster dishes than usual).

The first-ever Endless Lobster Experience will give 150 winners across the country the chance to enjoy a complimentary, two-hour dinner of endless lobster, two side dishes and the chain’s popular cheddar biscuits. The nationwide dinner follows last year’s successful Endless Lobster Event held in New York City.

A press release reveals guests are capped at a maximum of 12 (1¼ lb.) Maine lobsters — likely more than any one person can enjoy anyway — but endless Maine lobster tails or Caribbean Rock lobster tails are offered after that if necessary.

Red Lobster social media channels will start posting about how fans can score the opportunity on Feb. 20. If picked, guests need to make a reservation at least seven days in advance to claim the dinner.

Red Lobster is known for its endless shrimp deal. The company made it a permanent menu option in June, and it was so popular that they reported an $11 million loss in the third quarter of 2023. They increased the price from $20 to $25 as a result.

If you don’t score a spot for the bottomless lobster dinner, there are five new lobster dishes and several cocktails from the Lobsterfest menu to try anyway.

The crispy lobster and shrimp stack serves people looking for a fried meal. This dish has crispy lobster tail meat, shrimp, hush puppies and French fries served with coleslaw, honey-jalapeño butter and malt vinegar aioli.

For a more classic lobster dinner, the lobster lover’s duo is a good go-to. A Maine lobster tail and Caribbean rock lobster tail are served with your choice of two sides.

If lobster in the shell isn’t your thing, the lobster flatbread combines Maine and langostino lobster pieces with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Mike Gluckman/Red Lobster Lobsterfest cocktail options

On top of the limited-time food options, there are some new cocktails inspired by Lobsterfest — sans actual lobster, of course.

The deep sea lobsterita shakes up a classic margarita by combining tequila, coconut rum and blue curaçao. The mango berry sangria is another fruity option, adding pineapple juice, strawberry and mango purée to sparkling wine.

The last new drink option is the mocha espresso martini which takes rum, amaretto and espresso martini mix and tops it with a brownie bite.



