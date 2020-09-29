Red Lobster Will Have A New Deal Every Weekday Including WHOLE LOBSTER WEDNESDAY

From Delish

When you think of Red Lobster, the ironic thing is that you probably think of something that is not lobster...it's probably the cheddar bay biscuits. Rightfully so! They are completely dreamy. But Red Lobster is making sure we do not forget the titular lobster and all its other delicious offerings with a new crop of daily deals.

Starting now, when you pop into Red Lobster, you can enjoy all sorts of daily deals Monday through Friday. Let's start with Monday, which RL is rebranding as Ultimate Endless Shrimp Monday. Yes, the chain is offering its iconic deal, letting you mix and match all your faves like Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers for $17.99.

Next up is Two for Tuesday where you can enjoy two Lobster, Shrimp, and Salmon meals for $49.99, and each is served with choice of two sides. Wednesday is Whole Lobster Wednesday, where you can get, yes, a whole lobster for only $22.99 with two sides. On Throwback Thursday you'll get an order of Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, two sides, and a fountain beverage for $12.99. Finally, Fish Fry Friday means you'll get some hand-battered cod with fries and coleslaw for $11.99. Phew! There you go!

The best part (well, besides cheap food!) is the fact that you can get these deals whether you're visiting your local Red Lobster, order to go, for curbside pickup, or touch-less delivery. Go forth and eat!

