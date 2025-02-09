Red lipsticks: 10 of the best

‘Red brightens your smile’: Funmi Fetto. Photograph: Lumi Nola/Getty Images

When I first started being bold with my lipstick choices, red was my daily go-to. The brighter the better. I’m not quite sure when I began automatically reaching for neutrals. It wasn’t that I gave up on red. I just found a neutral lip quick and easy, because what’s not to love about something you can put on in seconds without a mirror? But I’ve begun seeing red again. Red brightens your smile and lifts your demeanour. There’s just something about a pop of colour that gives you a different kind of energy. There are the nuanced reds with a hit of orange or pink to add a point of difference, as well as the deeper “true reds” that are growing in availability and quality. Pigments are also improved (if you have to go over a lip colour numerous times to get the shade you see on the bullet then it really isn’t doing its job). Textures are more refined – satin finishes for instance, velvety with just a bit of shine, last longer than they once did. As do the mattes. But not at a cost. In the not so distant past, wearing mattes meant accepting your lips would dry out and resemble a dehydrated road map. Today’s great mattes are both dense and hydrating. Add the intensity of a popping red and the result is sensational.

1. Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Pip £45, cultbeauty.co.uk

2. Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Refillable Lipstick in Ribbon £44, lisaeldridge.com

3. Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm in Red Zero £36, spacenk.com

4. Nars Explicit Lipstick in Unauthorised £34, narscosmetics.co.uk

5. By Terry Rouge Opulent Lipstick Collection £49, cultbeauty.co.uk

6. Dries van Noten Matt Lipstick £34, driesvannoten.com

7. Il Makiage Dirty Talk Lipstick £28, ilmakiage.com

8. Sisley Phyto-Rouge Velvet (12 shades) £49, johnlewis.com

9. Laura Mercier Caviar Smoothing Matte Lipstick in Red Velvet £36, lauramercier.com

10. Dolce & Gabbana My Comfy Matte Lip Stylo £38, harrods.com