Red-hot Raddysh nets hat trick, Blackhawks top Bruins 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Boston 6-3 on Tuesday night, handing the NHL-leading Bruins a second straight regulation loss for the first time this season.

Raddysh's first career hat trick gave him 20 goals this season and six in his last four games. Chicago ended a three-game slide (0-2-1).

Boris Katchouk scored a tiebreaking goal at 6:59 of the third period and added two assists for his first three-point game.

Joey Anderson had a goal and an assist, and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored for Chicago, which entered tied for last place in the Western Conference.

Hampus Lindholm had a goal and an assist after missing the Bruins' game at Detroit on Sunday with a swollen foot. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston.

Bruins top scorer David Pastrnak missed on a penalty shot with 1:24 left.

Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek, hampered by groin injuries the past two seasons, was replaced by Alex Stalock at 8:48 of the second period.

Mrazek, who stopped all 16 shots he faced, skated to the dressing room abruptly after dropping to the ice to make a couple of close-in saves on Frederic to keep Chicago ahead 1-0. About a minute earlier, Dmitry Orlov’s slap shot struck Mrazek in the mask.

Stalock stopped 23 of 26 shots in relief.

Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for Boston.

The Bruins entered with a league-best 105 points. They became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 50 wins in a season by beating the Red Wings 3-2 in Boston on Saturday. But the Bruins lost 5-3 at Detroit on Sunday and are 1-3-0 in their last four on the heels of a 10-game winning streak that propelled them to a big lead in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

The Bruins got off to a second straight slow start in this one, the second of a five-game trip.

Entwistle scored the only goal in the first period at 14:27. He cut to the net against defenseman Connor Clifton off left wing and slid the puck under Ullmark’s right pad.

Story continues

Lindholm tied it with 5:02 left in the second on the third shot Stalock faced. With Jake DeBrusk screening, Lindholm’s high drive from just inside the blue line hit the upper-right corner of the net.

Anderson put Chicago back in front 1:34 later, popping in a loose puck from the right side of the net after Katchouk slipped it across the front of the crease.

Frederic tied it at 2 with 11.1 seconds left in the second. Stalock stopped Frederic’s point-blank tip attempt, but then accidentally knocked the puck in off his pad.

Zacha was credited with putting Boston ahead at 3:02 of the third when his pass ticked in off the skate of Chicago defenseman Jarred Tinordi. Raddysh tied it 53 seconds later, poking in the puck off a scrum on the doorstep.

Katchouk beat Ullmark on a 25-foot shot off right wing to snap a 3-all deadlock at 6:59. Tyler Bertuzzi’s shot with 8:46 left clanked off the crossbar. It was ruled a tying goal on the ice, but overturned by a video review.

Raddysh made it 5-3 with a power-play goal with 3:52 left. He completed his hat trick by firing into an empty net with 45 seconds left.

NOTES: Boston D Brandon Carlo sat out with upper-body soreness. … The Blackhawks signed 20-year-old D Wyatt Kaiser to a three-year, entry-level contract. He just finished his third collegiate season with Minnesota-Duluth and is expected to report directly to Chicago. … Blackhawks LW Mike Hardman and RW Buddy Robinson, recalled from Rockford of the AHL on Monday, both played. Hardman made his season debut. ... The Blackhawks have shut down rookie C Cole Guttman (shoulder) for the season. He’ll have surgery.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Winnipeg on Thursday.

Blackhawks: At Nashville on Thursday to start a five-game trip.

Matt Carlson, The Associated Press