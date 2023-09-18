Red-hot Kansas City Royals have won 5 of 6. Here’s how they beat Cleveland on Monday

The Kansas City Royals were on the verge of another loss. The Royals trailed by two runs and hadn’t quite figured out the Guardians’ pitching staff.

Things changed in the eighth inning.

The Royals scored four runs and prevailed with a 6-4 victory over the Guardians. Royals outfielder Drew Waters, who provided the lone RBI in KC’s loss on Sunday, hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the frame.

KC improved to 49-102 and won its fourth game against the Guardians this season. Notably, KC has won five of six as it attempts to avoid setting a new club record for losses in a season.

The Royals took advantage of a leaky Guardians bullpen. They scored all four late runs against Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan. He was charged with Waters’ double and also issued a bases-loaded walk to Royals second baseman Michael Massey.

Stephan fell to 6-7. The Royals turned to reliever James McArthur to pitch the ninth inning, and he picked up his first MLB save.

The Guardians scored early against Royals starter Brady Singer. He allowed four runs but picked up a no decision.

KC will look to win the series on Tuesday night.

Here are more notables from Monday’s game:

Brady Singer allows four runs in start

Singer looked to rebound after allowing 12 earned runs in his last two starts. On Monday, he faced a familiar opponent in the Guardians.

In 11 career games, Singer had posted a 4.88 ERA against the Guardians. Those numbers bore true in his start.

Singer allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings pitched. He surrendered a solo home run to Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias in the fourth inning. Arias also added a sacrifice fly in the victory.

Cleveland got to Singer early. In the second inning, the Guardians scored two runs to take a quick lead. Guardians catcher Bo Naylor hit an RBI double and center fielder Myles Straw added another run.

Singer threw 48 of 77 pitches for strikes. He generated 11 called strikes and five whiffs in the game.

Nelson Velázquez blasts 14th home run

The Royals’ offense struggled to find traction against Cal Quantrill. However, KC broke through with a pair of runs in the fourth and sixth inning.

Velázquez tagged Quantrill with a mammoth home run. He drilled an 87.2-mph splitter over the left-field wall. The solo homer traveled 425 feet and registered a 34 degree launch angle.

Velázquez has hit 11 home runs since the Royals acquired him at the trade deadline. Ten of the 11 homers have come at Kauffman Stadium.

And they have gone a long distance.

Velázquez has eight home runs that have traveled at least 400 feet. His longest home run came Aug. 12 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Velázquez drilled a 441-foot homer off Cardinals starter Steven Matz.

What’s next: The Royals continue their three-game series against the Guardians.