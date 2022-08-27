Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Steps Out with Pregnant Wife Melody Ehsani in NYC

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, is seen with his pregnant wife Melody Ehsani and the pair is looking stylish in Manhattan's SoHo area. Flea carries his bass guitar while beating the heat in shorts and turning heads with his bright pink hairdo.
BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Flea is preparing for baby number three.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, 59, had a family outing on Friday as he stepped out with his pregnant wife Melody Ehsani, putting on a colorful couple's look as they enjoyed a stroll through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

He sported a head of pink hair and a black graphic T-shirt with matching basketball shorts, featuring the psychedelic band 13th Floor Elevators' logo. The look was finished with black gym socks, white laceless sneakers and a gold watch, while he carried a black guitar case on his back.

RELATED: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Bassist Flea Marries Designer Melody Ehsani: 'My Life Has Changed Forever'

Ehsani, was carrying a lot herself, dressing her pregnant belly in an oversized white Frank Ocean T-shirt, printed with "Blonded" in pink. She wrapped a camouflage shirt around her waist and wore a pair of flared denim jeans, featuring colorful patchwork with illustrated scenes.

The clothing designer, who is the global creative director for Women's Foot Locker, completed the ensemble with clear tan sunglasses, gold jewelry and black leather shoes with white stripes while wearing a leather purple cross-body handbag on a gold chain.

She debuted her baby bump last month as she announced the pregnancy on Instagram. "I've put on a couple pounds," she wrote in the caption.

The couple was met with celebratory comments at the time. "Omg!! How beautiful you are!! Congratulations," Debi Mazar wrote. "Can't wait to welcome the little Mook to the family!" Elaine Welteroth commented. "Ongooodnessss congrats b e a u t y," wrote Janelle Monae. "Love you. Love y'all. What a joy!" Lena Waithe wrote. "CONGRATULATIONS!!!" Yara Shahidi added.

Their baby will be her first and his third, as he also shares daughter Clara, 33, with ex-wife Loesha Zeviar, and 16-year-old Sunny Bebop with Frankie Rayder.

RELATED VIDEO: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Pretends to Lick Hollywood Walk of Fame Star During Ceremony

Flea and Ehsani tied the knot in Oct. 2019. "My life has changed forever, and I am eternally humble and grateful. The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many