Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea lists LA estate with spaceship-style home for £7.2 million

(ES Composite)

Flea, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, is reportedly selling his striking heptagonal-shaped home, and two others, on a 5.7-acre estate outside Los Angeles for $9.8 million (£7.2 million).

The musician, born Michael Balzary, is thought to have paid $4.25 million for the three-property compound four years ago.

(Sotheby’s International Realty)

In addition to the spaceship-style home designed by architect Michael Maltzan, there’s also a two-bedroom midcentury-style house that was built by architect Richard Neutra in the early Fifties and a wood cabin/guest house by artist and craftsman Peter Staley of Mind Tree Arts.

The property had been on the market for three years, and reduced by over $3 million, before Flea snapped it up four years ago so it remains to be seen how long it will take the next architecturally-minded owner to come along.

Flea could be on the move to one of two other properties he owns in Los Angeles County, a $7.5 million cottage in central Malibu or the Beverly Hills he spent $14 million on towards the end of last year.