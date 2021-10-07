Red Hat gives employees a deadline of Nov. 29 to be fully vaccinated or lose their jobs

Raleigh technology company Red Hat is giving employees until Nov. 29 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to continue working for the company, Paul Cormier, CEO of Red Hat, told employees on Thursday.

Red Hat, which has already required employees coming into the office be vaccinated, said the move was in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order that companies that do contract work with the federal government must have vaccinated employees.

“As a government contractor, Red Hat must and will require all associates and contractors in the United States to be vaccinated,” Cormier wrote.

Red Hat said that employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 29, meaning they would need to have gotten their last vaccine at least two weeks before that deadline. The requirement applies to all employees and contractors regardless of where they work, the company said.

Red Hat has not tracked how many of its employees have already been vaccinated, a spokeswoman for the company said.

“Please remember our Red Hat values when communicating with others on this topic and engage from a place of seeking to understand,” Cormier wrote of the decision. “While associates may have strong feelings about this issue, and respectful debate is part of our culture, this is how we need to move forward as a company and as a business. Please keep all dialogue respectful, professional, and empathetic.”

Red Hat is not the only company to up the stakes of its vaccine requirements following Biden’s push to get more companies to institute vaccine mandates.

SAS Institute, Cary’s largest employer, said last month that its employees must get vaccinated or they could potentially be fired.

“With the FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the federal government’s recent Executive Orders,” a SAS spokesperson said at the time, “SAS is now mandating that all U.S. SAS employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of their work arrangement (fully remote, hybrid, on-campus).”

SAS employees face a deadline of Nov. 1.

Many other companies, including the Triangle’s largest hospital systems and several other technology employees, have instituted vaccine mandates in recent weeks.

However, many employers have also shied away from adding mandates.

Durham semiconductor maker Cree, which is now doing business as Wolfspeed, for instance, has decided to offer incentives to increase vaccine uptake rather than a mandate, The News & Observer previously reported.

