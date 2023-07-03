Red flag weather warning issued in Thurston, Mason and Lewis counties

Dry, hot and unstable conditions have led the Seattle National Weather Service to issue red flag warnings in Thurston, Mason and Lewis County.

The warning will run from Tuesday at 7 a.m. to Wednesday at 7 p.m. Residents can expect temperatures from 80 F into the low 90s, and humidity will be as low as 15 or 20% in the afternoons.

Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told The Olympian that forecasters worked with fire partners to determine the need for a warning. People should be careful with fire triggers while celebrating the Fourth of July, she said.

“For the most part, any fires that do start will have the potential to spread rapidly,” Borth said.

Thurston County will also issue a county burn ban, which will take effect from June 5 to Sept. 29. The Thurston County Fire Marshal, County Manager, Board of County Commissioners, Thurston County Director of Emergency Services, Department of Natural Resources, and the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency can enforce restrictions if weather conditions meet a high fire danger.

Recreational fires are allowed at this time in the county, but must be contained in approved concrete, stone or metal pits.