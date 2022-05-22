High winds in forecast drive another red flag fire warning for Sacramento Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Sacramento Valley beginning Monday morning, a sign that the weekend’s scattered grass fires may turn into something more serious.

Northern winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 25 to 35 mph will begin as early as 11 a.m. Monday and could last until 8 p.m. Tuesday from Fairfield to Redding, according to the weather service. Daytime humidity will be at least 5% to 12%.

“Renewed periods of northerly winds combined with low afternoon humidity values will result in critical fire weather conditions,” the service posted to Twitter.

NEW: Red Flag Warning has been issued from Monday-Tuesday for the Sacramento Valley, Delta, portions of the foothills.



The service issued its second red flag warning of the year last Wednesday ahead of intense gusts up to 45 mph on Thursday and Friday. Fires burned hundreds of acres of land near Vacaville and Camptonville, but no injuries had been reported as of Sunday.