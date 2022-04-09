Red-flag warning continues in Sacramento, even as weekend cools after record-high heat

Despite cooler temperatures after Friday’s record-high heat, a red-flag warning is in effect in Sacramento through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature in Sacramento reached 92 degrees on Friday, beating the record high for the date of 90 in 1989. Stockton hit 94, beating its 1989 record and Modesto reached 92, tying its 1989 record, the Weather Service stated.

Forecasters said the red-flag warning is in effect for the Sacramento Valley and roughly down the Interstate 5 corridor.

There is a potential for grass fires to spread, unsecured objects might be blown into the air or along the ground and downed branches also may be seen, according to the NWS.

The Weather Service said it expects gusty winds and very dry conditions for the remainder of the weekend.

The high for Saturday is in the mid-70s for the Sacramento metro area. Forecasters were expecting Sunday to be slightly cooler, possibly a degree or two lower than Saturday.