Red Dwarf star Craig Charles rushed to hospital

Red Dwarf favourite Craig Charles spent a night in hospital this week after suffering pains all across his upper body.

This unnerving experience occurred on Wednesday (March 22) while he was presenting the afternoon BBC 6 Music show. As he recalled upon his return to the studio this weekend: "My hands couldn't grip the pen and my fingers were tingling. I had a pain in the right side of my shoulder going up my neck and into the back of my head.

"The producer asked: 'Are you okay?' I said, 'Not really, but we'll get through the show.'"

Charles, who also holds a special place in the hearts of Robot Wars and Coronation Street fans, was urged by his co-workers to check himself into hospital, but he decided to soldier on until his wife Jackie put her foot down.

At Wythenshawe Hospital, the star was immediately given an electrocardiogram (ECG) before undergoing various other tests and scans.

"This is no disrespect or no criticism of Wythenshawe Hospital, they were brilliant, they were professional, they were caring, they were dedicated," he commented.

"It's just they're understaffed and they're overworked so they called me in at sort of quarter to ten at night and said you'll have to have a CT scan."

In the end, the CT scan returned with an all-clear reading, indicating that nothing was wrong with his brain and that the blood flow was healthy, but Charles then had to stay overnight for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

"So we spent the night in the A&E in the triage department," he revealed. "Me and Jackie on this little single hospital trolley got about an hour's kip until some guy came in screaming because he'd dislocated his shoulder."

He concluded his health update by sharing with listeners: "So nearly 24 hours in the hospital and they still don't know what's wrong with me, but at least I'm not dying yet."

