Red Dot United registered as political party, can take part in GE

Opposition politicians Ravi Philemon (standing, first from right) and Michelle Lee (standing, second from right) have successfully registered Red Dot United as a political party. (FILE PHOTO: Facebook/Progress Singapore Party)

SINGAPORE — Red Dot United (RDU), a political organisation founded by former Progress Singapore Party (PSP) members, has been registered as a political party three weeks after submitting its application.

It becomes the 13th political party to be registered in Singapore, and could take part in the upcoming general election, according to a report by Today on Wednesday (17 June).

The party is fronted by secretary-general Ravi Philemon, 52, and chairman Michelle Lee, 43, both of whom left PSP in recent months. It currently has 12 members.

According to Today, RDU’s application was submitted on 26 May, and was approved on Monday by the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Registry of Societies. On average, the registry’s processing time is about two months.

RDU formation announced in May

Philemon and Lee had announced RDU’s formation on 29 May via a Zoom video conference.

Philemon said then that RDU seeks to “work for change on the ground” with fellow Singaporeans, as well as enable thought leadership and active citizen participation in the decisions that affect their lives and the path of the nation.

He also expressed hope that, with RDU, politics in Singapore can shift away from being “centred on personalities” to being centred on policies.

Both Lee and Philemon insisted that they parted ways with PSP amiably, and said they received a “warm response” from PSP secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock when they told him of their intention to form RDU.

