Red Deer raid nets $2.2M in drugs as well as 9 guns

Police displayed the numerous weapons and quantities of illegal drugs seized in an investigation last month by ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team. (ALERT - image credit)

Police in Red Deer seized $2.2 million in illegal drugs in what they say is the city's largest drug bust.

In a release Tuesday, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said their Red Deer organized crime unit raided a home on the city's north side on Oct. 19.

Drugs with an estimated street value of $2.2 million were found in the home, including:

6.8 kilograms of fentanyl.

6.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

0.4 kilograms of cocaine.

1.9 litres of GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate).

Nine firearms, including two handguns, four rifles and three shotguns, were also found at the residence.

Police seized three high-end electric scooters that investigators think were being used in drug trafficking operations.

Officers also found $17,286 in cash.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at another location following the search. He has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and 28 firearms-related offences.

He was held in custody and is set to appear in court on Dec. 4.