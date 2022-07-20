Red Chris Production and Exploration Update

Imperial Metals Corporation
·8 min read
Imperial Metals Corporation
Imperial Metals Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports Red Chris metal production (100%) for the second quarter of 2022 was 22.0 million pounds copper and 19,540 ounces gold, up 65% and 62% respectively from the 13.3 million pounds copper and 12,088 ounces gold produced during the first quarter of 2022.

The improved production was a result of higher throughput (2.6 million tonnes versus 2.0 million tonnes), higher head grades (0.48% copper and 0.39 g/t gold compared to 0.41% copper and 0.36g/t gold) and higher recoveries (80.5% copper and 60.6% gold versus 72.6% copper and 51.9% gold) in the first quarter.

Imperial’s 30% portion of the second quarter production was 6.6 million pounds copper and 5,862 ounces gold.

Exploration Update

Exploration drilling at the East Ridge zone continues to define and expand the high grade mineralization which remains open to the east and depth. An additional 32 holes were completed during the quarter for a total of 30,482 metres. All exploration holes intersected mineralization. Five dedicated geotechnical holes were also drilled. The East Ridge mineralized corridor (>0.4% copper and >0.4 g/t gold) extends over 900 metres long, up to 1,000 metres high and 125 metres wide, with higher grade (>0.8% copper and >0.8 g/t gold) in several smaller pods over an area 500 metres high, 400 metres long and 100 metres wide.

An Exploration Target has been defined for East Ridge. The Exploration Target ranges from a lower tonnage of approximately 170 million tonnes at 0.5% copper and 0.5 g/t gold containing 2.0 billion pounds copper and 2.8 million ounces gold to an upper tonnage of approximately 300 million tonnes at 0.4% copper and 0.4 g/t gold containing 2.9 billion pounds copper and 4.3 million ounces gold. The grades and tonnages are estimates based on continuity of mineralization defined by exploration diamond drilling results (previously reported including relevant sections and plans) with the lower range estimate in the area having a nominal drill hole spacing of 100 metres by 100 metres and the upper range estimate extended into the area with a nominal drill hole spacing of 100 metres by 200 metres.

The East Ridge Exploration Target is outside of the current Mineral Resource estimate. The potential tonnage and grade of the Exploration Target for East Ridge is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Progress toward block cave mining is continuing with the development of the exploration decline having reached 1,703 metres as of July 13, 2022. The Feasibility Study is expected to be released in the first half of 2023.

Underground drilling of the East Ridge zone from the exploration decline has been initiated. This drilling will focus on extending the East Ridge mineralization to depth and to the east. Drilling from underground will significantly reduce the meterage required to further test the East Ridge and the surface disturbance required to construct drill pads and roads.

Drilling results from the second quarter include hole RC786 which returned 482 metres of 0.43% copper and 0.26 g/t gold from 712 metres including 32 metres of 0.80% copper and 0.88 g/t gold from 948 metres. This hole is 100 meters above previously reported hole RC773, testing the upward extent of the East Ridge on this section, and confirms the mineralization remains open up-dip on this section. Hole RC789W was drilled on the same section and returned 154 metres from 1242 metres of 0.47% copper and 0.46 g/t gold including 16 metres of 1.2% copper and 1.5 g/t gold from 1370 metres and 10 metres of 1.5% copper and 2.0 g/t gold also from 1370 metres. Hole RC789W is located 100 metres below hole RC773 and 100 metres above hole RC779, both of which have been previously reported (See Figure 311).

Hole RC795 returned 92 metres of 0.55% copper and 0.41 g/t gold from 1324 metres including 16 metres from 1390 metres of 0.97% copper and 0.59 g/t gold. Hole RC795 is 100 meters above previously reported RC785 (see Figure 321).

Hole RC797 returned 152 metres at 0.41% copper and 0.12 g/t gold from 1,288 metres and demonstrates the system is present and remains open to the east (see Figure 341).

Approximately 50,000 metres of growth-related drilling targeting mineralization definition and continuity is planned for the second half of 2022 with eight drill rigs.

Significant results since last release:

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Copper (%)

Gold (g/t)

RC786

712

1194

482

0.43

0.26

Including

948

980

32

0.80

0.88

RC789W

1242

1396

154

0.47

0.46

including

1370

1386

16

1.2

1.5

including

1370

1380

10

1.5

2.0

RC795

1324

1416

92

0.55

0.41

including

1390

1406

16

0.97

0.59

RC797

1288

1440

152

0.41

0.12

Greg Gillstrom, P.Eng., Senior Geological Engineer with Imperial Metals, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Red Chris exploration program and has reviewed this news release.  Red Chris samples for the 2022 drilling reported were analysed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver.  A full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was completed for all diamond drilling samples submitted to the labs. Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals.

1 Cross section, plan view maps and drill hole data are available on imperialmetals.com.


About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Darb Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2658
Jim Miller-Tait | Vice President Exploration | 604.488.2676

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations with respect to the current and planned drilling programs at Red Chris, including plans to define the extent and continuity of the mineralization in the East Ridge zone; the potential tonnage and grade of the Exploration Target, including the uncertainty for a Mineral Resource estimate; and the expected timing of the Feasibility Study.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "outlook", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to the Company as well as the Company’s current beliefs and assumptions. These factors and assumptions and beliefs and assumptions include, the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s interim and annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Such information is given only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Latest Stories

  • Delfonics lead singer William 'Poogie' Hart dead at 77

    William “Poogie” Hart, a founder of the Grammy-winning trio the Delfonics who helped write and sang a soft lead tenor on such classic “Sound of Philadelphia” ballads as “La-La (Means I Love You)” and “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)," has died. From the late 1960s to the mid 1970s, the Delfonics had six top 40 pop hits and more than a dozen top 20 R&B hits. With Thom Bell serving as producer and co-writer, their sound was defined by the rich orchestral arrangements and layered harmonies — Hart at times rising to a falsetto — that made Philadelphia soul as essential to the '70s as Detroit's Motown label had been in the previous decade.

  • Tesla sells $936 million worth of bitcoin in the second quarter, still holds Dogecoin

    Electric car maker Tesla sold $936 million in bitcoin during the second quarter, the company revealed in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

  • 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Arrivals

    The annual awards, hosted by Stephen Curry, are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • De Grasse narrowly advances to world 100-metre semifinals with late surge

    EUGENE, Ore. — For much of Andre De Grasse's 100-metre heat on Friday night, the rust from not racing and the ravages of COVID-19 seemed apparent. But with about 20 metres to go, the six-time Olympic medallist found another gear to surge into second place, automatically qualifying for Saturday's semifinals at the world track and field championships. "Good to just kind of get the rust off today," De Grasse said. "So, now I can just … let it all out (Saturday) in the semifinals. It's going to be a