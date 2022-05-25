Red Carpet Premiere Event For Apple+ Series ‘Physical’ Is Canceled After TX School Shooting
Just hours before the red carpet premiere celebrating Season 2 of the Apple+ series Physical, the event was canceled.
A statement on the decision from the show’s cast and creative team reads as follows:
Out of respect for today’s tragedy in Texas, tonight’s screening of Physical season two will be a private event with no press. We thank you for wanting to be there with us, and know that you join us our heartfelt support for all of the families affected by today’s event.
“Today’s event” is, of course, the horrific school shooting in which 18 children and one adult were killed this afternoon. It is the deadliest school shooting in the United States since 2012, when a 20-year-old gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT.
The Physical celebration was meant to ring in the show’s 10-episode second season, which will premiere on June 3
Also today, CBS pulled the season finale of FBI. The episode titled “Prodigal Son” involves the team preventing a school shooting.
