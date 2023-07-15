Red Carpet Host Dresses As News Anchor Barbie At Film's London Premiere
By now, Barbie fans know that Margot Robbie has been out in full force replicating Barbie doll outfits as red carpet looks while promoting the much-hyped film.
Here she is as "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Robbie kept the train going on Wednesday for the film's London premiere, wearing a take on "Enchanted Evening" Barbie. However, she wasn't the only star who replicated a Barbie doll look at the event.
Amelia Dimoldenberg hosted the London red carpet for Warner Bros., which is the film's distribution company. Notably, Amelia had her own Barbie doll fashion moment.
Dimoldenberg hosts the popular YouTube celebrity interview show "Chicken Shop Date."
Dimoldenberg came dressed as "I Can Be… News Anchor" Barbie.
This Barbie debuted in 2010 but was discontinued in 2012.
