Red Carpet Host Dresses As News Anchor Barbie At Film's London Premiere

By now, Barbie fans know that Margot Robbie has been out in full force replicating Barbie doll outfits as red carpet looks while promoting the much-hyped film.

Axelle / FilmMagic

Here she is as "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.



Robbie kept the train going on Wednesday for the film's London premiere, wearing a take on

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

Amelia Dimoldenberg hosted the London red carpet for Warner Bros., which is the film's distribution company. Notably, Amelia had her own Barbie doll fashion moment.

Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Dimoldenberg hosts the popular YouTube celebrity interview show "Chicken Shop Date."

Dimoldenberg came dressed as

Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

This Barbie debuted in 2010 but was discontinued in 2012.



The Film Updates account on Twitter shared the side-by-side of Dimoldenberg and the News Anchor Barbie on Wednesday, and Dimoldenberg quote-tweeted the post, saying

David M. Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / WireImage

