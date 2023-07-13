Red Carpet Date Night #2! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Hit the 2023 ESPY Awards

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is a nominee in two categories, plus his Kansas City Chiefs are nominated for best team

Frazer Harrison/Getty Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes

It's been a glamorous two nights for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes!

One day after the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife Brittany hit the red carpet for the premiere of their new Netflix show Quarterback, the couple was back on another red carpet for the 2023 ESPYS.

Patrick is one of this year’s nominees for two categories: best athlete (men’s sports) and best NFL player. He's also nominated along with the Chiefs for best team.

In February, Patrick and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 35-38 in Glendale, Arizona. It was Patrick’s second Super Bowl win as the Chiefs’ quarterback, and he was also named the game’s Most Valuable Player for the second time.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes (neé Matthews) have been together since 2012. The two met when he was a sophomore and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas, and they began dating as teenagers.



During a 2020 interview with Today, the future Super Bowl champion reflected on the early days of his relationship with Brittany, describing himself as "just a normal teenage kid showing up at the family dinner type stuff and being nervous and everything."

Following his Super Bowl ring ceremony in 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany in front of a floral wall with a neon light that read "Will You Marry Me?" The quarterback captioned a photo of the moment, "Ring SZN."

Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes in February 2021, and she served as a flower girl at their March 2022 wedding in Hawaii. Their second child, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, was born in November last year.

In his acceptance speech for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022-2023 season this past February, Patrick gave a special shout-out to Brittany and their kids.

"To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all, keeping me balanced, and making me appreciate every single day," Mahomes said in the video. "No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y'all. Thank you for always being there for me, through my good times and my bad. Love y'all."



