Red-carded but applauded off – Alfie Barbeary impresses in Bath's win over Racing 92

Alfie Barbeary starred at the Recreation Ground before his second yellow card, helping Bath into the Champions Cup knock-out stages - Getty Images/Tom Sandberg

Bath 29 Racing 92 25

It is rare to see a player receive a standing ovation after he has been sent off, but these are special times at the Recreation Ground. By the time Alfie Barbeary was shown a red card in the 76th minute for his second yellow-card offence, the 23-year-old had already delivered a match-winning cameo, another red-letter display that should see him named in Steve Borthwick’s England squad for the Six Nations Championship on Wednesday.

Barbeary’s ball-carrying appears to become more menacing with each passing game, yet against the lucratively assembled Top 14 side, it was his character that stood out, almost single-handedly grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck to spearhead a remarkable comeback that saw Bath overturn a 22-8 deficit in the final quarter and secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions Cup. In the process, they condemned Stuart Lancaster’s side to a third successive defeat in the competition.

Two yellows so it's a red for Alfie Barbeary 🟥#InvestecChampionsCup #BATvR92 pic.twitter.com/rRuQw8jzpB — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 14, 2024

Racing, remarkably, can still qualify if they beat Cardiff in Paris next weekend and Ulster lose at Harlequins, but unbeaten Bath’s goal is now securing a home draw for the knock-out stages. A bonus point at Toulouse should be enough.

It was a barnstorming contribution by Barbeary. He had survived a tight call as early as the sixth minute when his high tackle against Racing full-back Max Spring appeared close to drawing a straight red card, but he grew into the contest winning a critical turnover just before half-time, with the French side having deservedly taken the lead with a penalty and converted try by scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec.

Story continues

Racing appeared to have turned the screw when Kitione Kamikamica and Henry Arundell extended their lead before Barbeary scored the first of three second-half tries from Bath, powering over the line having already carried twice in the move. Further tries by Joe Cokanasiga and Will Muir secured the four-try bonus point to add to Thomas du Toit’s first-half try.

At a time when England’s back-row resources have been depleted by injuries and retirements, the former Wasps forward is making a compelling case to be fast-tracked into Borthwick’s match-day squad.

“When I signed him [Barbeary], I said: “You can become the premier ball-carrier in European rugby,’ said Johann van Graam, Bath’s director of rugby. “I thought he carried exceptionally well. In terms of his turnover just before half-time and his ball carrying, he kept fighting. He is a special player. He is a big personality in our team.

“We are working on his fitness. He has played more and more minutes. If you think back to when we signed him, he had a history of hamstring injuries and he had that massive knee injury and we have sorted those out. He rested for the Leicester game. He had a break, and he has come back in phenomenal form.

“Steve and I spoke earlier in the week. He is the national coach and, whatever selections he makes, I will back. We have conversations about how we can improve players. I have a good relationship with Steve, and I would like to think Bath are adding to the national team. I’d like to think Bath is a club where players can improve.”

Lancaster admits to talks over Farrell switch to Racing 92

Lancaster, who confirmed the club had held discussions with Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell about a move to the Paris club next season, was equally impressed.

“He’s phenomenally strong for a young player, phenomenally strong,” said Lancaster. “Everyone flirted with the idea of him being a hooker but he seemed to be a pretty good number eight to me. He’s got great potential.”

What was also evident from this display is how impactful Farrell’s big-game experience could be for Racing. It would be a surprise now if he does not get his man.

“There have been conversations,” said Lancaster, who capped Farrell when he took over as England head coach in 2012.

“I can’t confirm or deny and I can’t say anything official has happened. Racing are often linked with key players and I am lucky my relationships with players from England and Ireland are all part of it really, but we’ll see. He would be a great signing. Who wouldn’t want a player like Owen Farrell? We’ll see how it plays out.”

Match details

Bath: T de Glanville; J Cokanasiga, O Lawrence, C Redpath, W Muir (S Harris 23; F Russell, B Spencer; B Obano (J Schoeman 61), T Dunn (N Annett 53), T du Toit (W Stuart 61), Q Roux (E Stooke 53), C Ewels, GJ van Velze (J Bayliss 53), M Reid (C Cloete 53), A Barbeary.

Yellow cards: Barbeary 6, 74

Red cards: Barbeary 74

Racing 92: M Spring (T Tedder 64); V Habosi, G Fickou, H Chavancy (F Saili 72), H Arundell; A Gibert, N Le Garrec; H Kolingar (E Ben Arous, C Chat (J Tarrit 51), T Laclayat (T Nyakane 51), C Woki (B Palu 61), W Rowlands, W Lauret (I Diallo 67), S Kolisi, K Kamikamica (M Baudonne 46)

Yellow cards: Will Rowlands 33

0-3, Le Garrec pen; 3-3 Spencer pen; 3-8, 3-10 Le Garrec try and con; 8-10, du Toit try; 8-15, Kamikamica try, 8-17, Le Carrec con; 8-22, Arundell try; 13-22, Barbeary try, 15-22, Spencer con; 20-22 Cokanasiga try, 22-22, Spencer con; 22-25 Le Garrec pen; 27-25, Muir try, 29- 25, Spencer con.

Attendance: 14,188

Referee: A Piardi (ITA)