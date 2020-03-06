Red Bulls-Real Salt Lake Preview

After a positive start to the season, the New York Red Bulls look to conquer their demons in Utah on Saturday and end a seven-match winless at Real Salt Lake.

The Red Bulls held off FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Sunday as Florian Valot set up first-half goals by Kyle Duncan and Kaku before Duncan turned playmaker for Daniel Royer's goal on 70 minutes to restore a two-goal lead. New York conceded again in the 83rd minute but Chris Armas' side weathered a late push to secure the three points.

It was a positive return for Valot, who was limited to three matches and 191 minutes overall last season before suffering a knee injury. The 27-year-old midfielder offered promise in 2018 with three goals and five assists in 14 matches, and Armas credited the Frenchman for his fine play.

"I've been with him along the way, every step of the way with those injuries, and I say that just because I've seen how hard it has been for him," Armas told the team's official website. "It's hard for a player to go through injuries like that because the thing you love, maybe one of the things you love most gets taken away over six, seven, eight months.

"And imagine experiencing that and then coming back, and then it happens again almost immediately. So this, does it truly make you stronger? I think it actually can because I've seen him come back with a different edge with an almost greater love for being out there in training every day."

The win also provided early positive returns for Armas' 4-2-2-2 formation. The Red Bulls appeared to be more in sync while pressing for the ball, which resulted in occasions when FC Cincinnati's back line was in arrears.

Being in sync has long been a problem for the Red Bulls when they visit the Great Salt Lake. They are 1-6-5 all-time on the road against Real Salt Lake, including 0-6-1 in the last seven visits while getting outscored 11-2 in those meetings. New York's lone road win versus RSL came in the 2008 Eastern Conference final when Dave van den Bergh's goal separated the sides in a 1-0 scoreline.

Armas is undaunted by his team's lack of success at Rio Tinto Stadium and thinks his side can get a result, noting, "We think we have a good plan going in already. We feel comfortable with how we can go after them."

RSL (0-0-1) gained a point from their opening match but failed to bulge the net in their scoreless draw at Orlando City SC last Saturday. Keeper Zac MacMath needed to make only two saves for his clean sheet, but made an important one to preserve the draw when he stopped Chris Mueller in the 78th minute.

"We were just grinding. Everyone on the field was working hard tonight together from back to front," defender Aaron Herrera said. "It wasn't a perfect performance for the first game of the year, but anytime you go on the road it's going to be a grind. We just need all 11 guys going 100% the whole time and that's what we did. Of course, you want to win but we'll take the point to open the season."

Former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi got a late runout after entering as a substitute in the 79th minute. The 33-year-old, who had not played since 2018 with Genoa, signed last week.

The Red Bulls won the lone meeting between the teams last year 4-0 as an own goal by RSL defender Marcelo Silva in the 58th minute opened the floodgates. Daniel Royer scored in the next minute and Michael Murillo added a third on 64 minutes before Omir Fernandez capped the outburst seven minutes from time.