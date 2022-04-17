Red Bulls and Dallas play to 0-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Carlos Miguel made three saves for the New York Red Bulls and Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas in a 0-0 draw Saturday.

The Red Bulls (3-2-2) outshot Dallas (3-1-3) 13-6, with five shots on goal to three for Dallas.

The Red Bulls next play on Sunday against Orlando City on the road, and Dallas will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

