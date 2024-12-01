Red Bulls book MLS Cup Final ticket with upset win in Orlando

The MLS Cup Conference Finals are upon us as we'll have new champions in the east and west before the next weekend's showdown in the final.

Here is what has gone down so far.

Orlando City 0-1 New York Red Bulls





Scorers: Reyes 47'

The New York Red Bulls stormed into Orlando and snatched a narrow upset victory to book their passage to MLS Cup Final for the first time since 2008.

The visitors were in the drivers seat in the first-half, despite a raucous crowd cheering on Óscar Pareja's men.

But it took until after the break for the deadlock to be broken when a superb free-kick delivery from John Tolkin made its way into the back of the net via the head of Andrés Reyes.

The delivery from John Tolkin. 🎯

The header from Andres Reyes. 💥@NewYorkRedBulls have the lead! 💪 // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3C9wcWzHhy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 1, 2024

While Orlando poured men forward in the dying minutes to salvage their season, the visitors held on thanks to a heroic effort from their rearguard to book their passage to the final in dramatic fashion.

The Red Bulls now await the winner of the Seattle Sounders and the Los Angeles Galaxy.

© Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images