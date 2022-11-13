Red Bull tensions rise after Max Verstappen refuses to pull over for Sergio Perez in Brazil - GETTY IMAGES/Mark Thompson

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insisted on Sunday night that Max Verstappen would “do his best” to support teammate Sergio Perez’s bid to finish second in the drivers’ championship in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

But the relationship between the two Red Bull drivers appeared strained after Verstappen, who has already been crowned world champion this season, refused to give the Mexican his sixth spot in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix even after being ordered by the team to do so. A furious Perez told his team afterwards that Verstappen showed “who he really is”.

The flare-up occurred after an abrupt exchange between Verstappen and his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase on the final lap of Sunday's race, which was won by Mercedes’ George Russell. Verstappen, in sixth place but with little to gain, was asked to yield position to Perez, just behind him in seventh place. After he refused to comply, Lambiase came on the radio to ask what went wrong. "I told you already last time,” Verstappen snapped back. “You guys, don't ask that again to me. Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it."

As the drivers did their warm-down lap, Horner himself came on the radio to commiserate with Perez. “I’m sorry about that Checo,” he said. Perez’s race engineer Hugh Bird added: “We’ll debrief everything afterwards.”

Perez, clearly furious, shot back: “He shows who he really is.”

The switch would have given the Mexican an extra two points in the drivers’ standings. As it is, Perez will head to Abu Dhabi level with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on 290 points. Leclerc finished Sunday’s race fourth, with Ferrari opting not to switch the Monegasque driver with third placed Carlos Sainz.

The tension between the two Red Bull drivers is fascinating because it has clearly been building for some time. Perez has frequently acted as rear gunner for Verstappen and this row reportedly dates back to Monaco this year where Perez’s crash in qualifying cost Verstappen the chance to go for pole. Perez went on to win the race from pole. A report in De Telegraaf claimed Verstappen “had not forgotten” and his refusal to pull over for Perez in Brazil, Sunday was payback.



Red Bull could seen seen in a heated debrief post-race in Brazil. “We discuss these things internally,” Horner told Sky. “For us Checo is now tied on points with Charles. Ferrari didn't switch their cars around and we go into Abu Dhabi to do our best to achieve that second place and Max will do his best to support that.

"I am not going to go into what is discussed behind closed doors. Our objective is to try and get Checo to finish second in the championship. It's a straight fight between Checo and Charles and if Max can [help that] in any way he will do.

"Checo has done a phenomenal job all year and he deserves that second place. As a team we will do our very best to support that in Abu Dhabi. We discuss it as a team, we will discuss it as a larger group in the debrief later. The bigger discussion will be why we were missing the pace today. It's all dealt with above the table and we move on.”

Asked for his reasons for refusing to follow team orders, Verstappen told Sky: “I have my reasons for [not moving over], we just discussed that and I think it was good that we finally sat together and talked about it."

Perez told Telegraph Sport in an interview last week that he believed he was capable of beating Verstappen next season. “Certainly I believe it. At the beginning of the year, if you look at it, I was matching Max [Verstappen]. It’s my second year with the team. I believe I’m getting stronger and stronger.”

An ill-tempered grand prix also saw Verstappen renew his rivalry with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton after the two collided early in the race. Verstappen was given a five-second penalty for causing the collision but accused Hamilton of “having no intention” of giving him space to race.

“I didn’t agree with the penalty,” the world champion added.

Hamilton said he was “not concerned”. “What can I say, you know how it is for Max,” he said.