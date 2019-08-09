Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marquez beats Vinales to top Friday practice
MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez was quickest in the second Friday practice session at the Red Bull Ring, beating Maverick Vinales by 0.066s.
Having finished second in the opening practice, Marquez equipped a new soft rear tyre and posted the first sub-1m24s effort of the weekend less than 10 minutes into the session.
No other rider came within even four tenths of Marquez's 1m23.916s for the next half-hour, until satellite Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami moved up to second place, 0.382s off.
Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo then snatched second place from Nakagami, but the Japanese rider was quicker again on his next attempt, now coming up 0.155s short of his Honda stablemate Marquez's effort.
With less than a minute left on the clock, Vinales lapped within 0.066s of Marquez as the second rider below 1m24s - but as the chequered flag flew, Marquez would ultimately go unmatched, despite himself forgoing a customary late run on a fresh rear tyre.
Nakagami and Quartararo made up the top four, with Pramac rider Jack Miller ending the day as the fastest of the Ducatis, 0.392s off the pace in fifth.
Miguel Oliveira was a standout sixth for Tech 3 KTM, four places up on Pol Espargaro, with both currently on course to automatically make Q2 at the manufacturer's home race.
Danilo Petrucci spent most of the session in second place but did not improve on his final run, ending up an eventual seventh. Also failing to improve late on was his works Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso, the Italian crashing out at Turn 3 and having to settle for ninth.
A last-gasp flyer from LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow put him between the two Ducatis, and relegated Valentino Rossi out of the combined practice top 10. Rossi and 12th-placed Alex Rins, the sole Suzuki representative this weekend, are two riders who thus need to improve in FP3 if they are to progress to Q2 directly.
Oliveira's Tech 3 teammate Hafizh Syahrin was cleared to resume competing this weekend after his nasty FP1 crash. The Malaysian ended up 21st and last in FP2, but was just 1.353s off the pace.
FP2 results
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m23.916s
-
23
2
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m23.982s
0.066s
23
3
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m24.071s
0.155s
23
4
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m24.153s
0.237s
23
5
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m24.308s
0.392s
22
6
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m24.326s
0.410s
23
7
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
1m24.330s
0.414s
22
8
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m24.336s
0.420s
21
9
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m24.411s
0.495s
20
10
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m24.418s
0.502s
23
11
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m24.532s
0.616s
25
12
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m24.540s
0.624s
24
13
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m24.598s
0.682s
21
14
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m24.630s
0.714s
23
15
Stefan Bradl
Honda
Honda
1m24.755s
0.839s
25
16
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m24.865s
0.949s
22
17
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
1m24.948s
1.032s
17
18
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m25.003s
1.087s
22
19
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m25.139s
1.223s
20
20
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m25.233s
1.317s
25
21
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m25.269s
1.353s
19
