Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marquez beats Vinales to top Friday practice

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez was quickest in the second Friday practice session at the Red Bull Ring, beating Maverick Vinales by 0.066s.

Having finished second in the opening practice, Marquez equipped a new soft rear tyre and posted the first sub-1m24s effort of the weekend less than 10 minutes into the session.

No other rider came within even four tenths of Marquez's 1m23.916s for the next half-hour, until satellite Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami moved up to second place, 0.382s off.

Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo then snatched second place from Nakagami, but the Japanese rider was quicker again on his next attempt, now coming up 0.155s short of his Honda stablemate Marquez's effort.

With less than a minute left on the clock, Vinales lapped within 0.066s of Marquez as the second rider below 1m24s - but as the chequered flag flew, Marquez would ultimately go unmatched, despite himself forgoing a customary late run on a fresh rear tyre.

Nakagami and Quartararo made up the top four, with Pramac rider Jack Miller ending the day as the fastest of the Ducatis, 0.392s off the pace in fifth.

Miguel Oliveira was a standout sixth for Tech 3 KTM, four places up on Pol Espargaro, with both currently on course to automatically make Q2 at the manufacturer's home race.

Danilo Petrucci spent most of the session in second place but did not improve on his final run, ending up an eventual seventh. Also failing to improve late on was his works Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso, the Italian crashing out at Turn 3 and having to settle for ninth.

A last-gasp flyer from LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow put him between the two Ducatis, and relegated Valentino Rossi out of the combined practice top 10. Rossi and 12th-placed Alex Rins, the sole Suzuki representative this weekend, are two riders who thus need to improve in FP3 if they are to progress to Q2 directly.

Oliveira's Tech 3 teammate Hafizh Syahrin was cleared to resume competing this weekend after his nasty FP1 crash. The Malaysian ended up 21st and last in FP2, but was just 1.353s off the pace.

FP2 results

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m23.916s

-

23

2

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m23.982s

0.066s

23

3

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m24.071s

0.155s

23

4

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m24.153s

0.237s

23

5

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m24.308s

0.392s

22

6

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m24.326s

0.410s

23

7

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

1m24.330s

0.414s

22

8

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m24.336s

0.420s

21

9

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m24.411s

0.495s

20

10

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m24.418s

0.502s

23

11

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m24.532s

0.616s

25

12

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m24.540s

0.624s

24

13

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m24.598s

0.682s

21

14

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m24.630s

0.714s

23

15

Stefan Bradl

Honda

Honda

1m24.755s

0.839s

25

16

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m24.865s

0.949s

22

17

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

1m24.948s

1.032s

17

18

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m25.003s

1.087s

22

19

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m25.139s

1.223s

20

20

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m25.233s

1.317s

25

21

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m25.269s

1.353s

19

