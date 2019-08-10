Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marquez surpasses Doohan with 59th pole

’s previous benchmark from 2016.

Yamaha rider took the unusual step of doing his first run with the medium rear tyre, and led after the opening series of flyers, improving by three tenths on his second attempt to end up on 1m23.628s.

Yet Marquez overtook Vinales almost right away with a 1m23.359s, retaining a quarter-second lead as the 15-minute Q2 session passed its halfway point.

By that point Vinales had switched to a soft rear, and after a few attempts he whittled Marquez’s lead down to 0.164s. However, the championship leader responded immediately once more, setting a new track record with a 1m23.027s.

Marquez was unable to improve on his two final laps, but his pole came under no threat, with nearest rival (Petronas Yamaha) coming up 0.434s short at the chequered flag.

Quartararo’s late improvement relegated into third, the Ducati rider having surpassed Vinales by just 0.008s for what turned out to be the final place on the front row.

Two riders on year-old machinery – Pramac Ducati’s – made up the top six, both recording their best-ever qualifying results in MotoGP.

Bagnaia had come through Q1 alongside LCR Honda’s on the third row.

"Houdini" Marquez gaining time everywhere, says Crutchlow

Like Vinales, .

Petrucci crashed at Turn 4 and completed a Q2 order split by just 0.937s.

Q1: Oliveira just misses out

Tech 3 KTM rider sat at the top of the Q1 timesheets when the chequered flag flew in the opening segments, but last-gasp improvements from Crutchlow and Bagnaia denied him a spot in the pole shoot-out.

Behind Oliveira, Petronas rider .

Former lap record holder Iannone will be the top Aprilia rider on the grid in 18th, having beaten teammate in qualifying for the first time this season.

Honda test rider at the Repsol outfit this weekend, will make up the order in 21st.

Starting grid