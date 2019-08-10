Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marquez surpasses Doohan with 59th pole

Valentin Khorounzhiy
motorsport.com

’s previous benchmark from 2016.

Yamaha rider took the unusual step of doing his first run with the medium rear tyre, and led after the opening series of flyers, improving by three tenths on his second attempt to end up on 1m23.628s.

Yet Marquez overtook Vinales almost right away with a 1m23.359s, retaining a quarter-second lead as the 15-minute Q2 session passed its halfway point.

By that point Vinales had switched to a soft rear, and after a few attempts he whittled Marquez’s lead down to 0.164s. However, the championship leader responded immediately once more, setting a new track record with a 1m23.027s.

Marquez was unable to improve on his two final laps, but his pole came under no threat, with nearest rival (Petronas Yamaha) coming up 0.434s short at the chequered flag.

Quartararo’s late improvement relegated into third, the Ducati rider having surpassed Vinales by just 0.008s for what turned out to be the final place on the front row.

Two riders on year-old machinery – Pramac Ducati’s – made up the top six, both recording their best-ever qualifying results in MotoGP.

Bagnaia had come through Q1 alongside LCR Honda’s on the third row.

"Houdini" Marquez gaining time everywhere, says Crutchlow

Like Vinales, .

Petrucci crashed at Turn 4 and completed a Q2 order split by just 0.937s.

Q1: Oliveira just misses out

Tech 3 KTM rider sat at the top of the Q1 timesheets when the chequered flag flew in the opening segments, but last-gasp improvements from Crutchlow and Bagnaia denied him a spot in the pole shoot-out.

Behind Oliveira, Petronas rider .

Former lap record holder Iannone will be the top Aprilia rider on the grid in 18th, having beaten teammate in qualifying for the first time this season.

Honda test rider at the Repsol outfit this weekend, will make up the order in 21st.

Starting grid

1

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'23.027

187.572

2

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'23.461

0.434

186.597

3

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'23.515

0.488

186.476

4

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'23.523

0.496

186.458

5

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'23.652

0.625

186.171

6

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'23.669

0.642

186.133

7

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'23.681

0.654

186.106

8

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'23.688

0.661

186.091

9

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'23.754

0.727

185.944

10

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'23.817

0.790

185.804

11

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'23.866

0.839

185.696

12

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'23.964

0.937

185.479

13

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'24.130

1.103

185.113

14

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'24.270

1.243

184.805

15

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'24.389

1.362

184.545

16

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'24.392

1.365

184.538

17

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'24.423

1.396

184.471

18

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'24.526

1.499

184.246

19

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'24.749

1.722

183.761

20

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'24.759

1.732

183.739

21

6

Germany
Germany

Stefan Bradl

Honda

1'25.020

1.993

183.175

View full results

