Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates practice three
Honda rider Marc Marquez dominated the third MotoGP practice at the Red Bull Ring, beating Maverick Vinales by over three tenths of a second.
Marquez, who had a carbon-reinforced chassis on both of his bikes, beat his own benchmark from Friday soon after the session began with a 1m23.788s as he and Valentino Rossi locked out the top two for most of the Saturday morning session.
Rossi was only 11th in the combined order after Friday, but was quickly able to move into the top 10 with a time of 1m24.250s.
The rest of the field started to cut Marquez's into sizeable gap towards the end of the running, with Andrea Dovizioso and Fabio Quartararo taking turns in second place before Vinales went quickest.
But Marquez then switched to a new soft rear tyre and then quickly retook the lead by over three tenths with a 1m23.251s.
There was no further response from Vinales afterwards and it was Marquez leading the Yamaha man as the session ended.
The factory Ducatis of Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci set identical times to take third and fourth, just 0.002s slower than Vinales.
Yamaha riders Quartararo and Rossi completed the top six, while the third Ducati GP19 of Jack Miller (Pramac) secured seventh.
Takaaki Nakagami was eighth for LCR Honda ahead of the sole Suzuki of Alex Rins and KTM's Pol Espargaro - who set his best time while following Miller and Marquez.
That put Espargaro ahead of Cal Crutchlow by half a tenth and consigned the Briton into Q1.
Miguel Oliveira was an impressive sixth on Friday on the Tech3 KTM but he dropped to 12th in the combined order after practice three.
Jorge Lorenzo's works Honda stand-in Stefan Bradl was the only rider who failed to improve his overall laptime in the session, ending up only 20th.
Practice three times
Pos
Rider
Team
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
1m23.251s
-
25
2
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1m23.591s
0.340s
23
3
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1m23.593s
0.342s
22
4
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1m23.593s
0.342s
23
5
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
1m23.637s
0.386s
24
6
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
1m23.702s
0.451s
24
7
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
1m23.749s
0.498s
22
8
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
1m23.764s
0.513s
23
9
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1m23.974s
0.723s
26
10
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1m24.016s
0.765s
22
11
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
1m24.068s
0.817s
22
12
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
1m24.095s
0.844s
23
13
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
1m24.166s
0.915s
21
14
Johann Zarco
KTM
1m24.333s
1.082s
22
15
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
1m24.472s
1.221s
20
16
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
1m24.480s
1.229s
19
17
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1m24.616s
1.365s
21
18
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
1m24.658s
1.407s
21
19
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
1m24.740s
1.489s
21
20
Stefan Bradl
Honda
1m24.770s
1.519s
23
21
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
1m24.775s
1.524s
18
