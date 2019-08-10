Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates practice three

David Gruz
Autosport
Honda rider Marc Marquez dominated the third MotoGP practice at the Red Bull Ring, beating Maverick Vinales by over three tenths of a second.

Marquez, who had a carbon-reinforced chassis on both of his bikes, beat his own benchmark from Friday soon after the session began with a 1m23.788s as he and Valentino Rossi locked out the top two for most of the Saturday morning session.

Rossi was only 11th in the combined order after Friday, but was quickly able to move into the top 10 with a time of 1m24.250s.

The rest of the field started to cut Marquez's into sizeable gap towards the end of the running, with Andrea Dovizioso and Fabio Quartararo taking turns in second place before Vinales went quickest.

But Marquez then switched to a new soft rear tyre and then quickly retook the lead by over three tenths with a 1m23.251s.

There was no further response from Vinales afterwards and it was Marquez leading the Yamaha man as the session ended.

The factory Ducatis of Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci set identical times to take third and fourth, just 0.002s slower than Vinales.

Yamaha riders Quartararo and Rossi completed the top six, while the third Ducati GP19 of Jack Miller (Pramac) secured seventh.

Takaaki Nakagami was eighth for LCR Honda ahead of the sole Suzuki of Alex Rins and KTM's Pol Espargaro - who set his best time while following Miller and Marquez.

That put Espargaro ahead of Cal Crutchlow by half a tenth and consigned the Briton into Q1.

Miguel Oliveira was an impressive sixth on Friday on the Tech3 KTM but he dropped to 12th in the combined order after practice three.

Jorge Lorenzo's works Honda stand-in Stefan Bradl was the only rider who failed to improve his overall laptime in the session, ending up only 20th.

Practice three times

Pos

Rider

Team

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

1m23.251s

-

25

2

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

1m23.591s

0.340s

23

3

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1m23.593s

0.342s

22

4

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1m23.593s

0.342s

23

5

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

1m23.637s

0.386s

24

6

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1m23.702s

0.451s

24

7

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

1m23.749s

0.498s

22

8

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

1m23.764s

0.513s

23

9

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1m23.974s

0.723s

26

10

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1m24.016s

0.765s

22

11

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

1m24.068s

0.817s

22

12

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

1m24.095s

0.844s

23

13

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

1m24.166s

0.915s

21

14

Johann Zarco

KTM

1m24.333s

1.082s

22

15

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

1m24.472s

1.221s

20

16

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

1m24.480s

1.229s

19

17

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1m24.616s

1.365s

21

18

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1m24.658s

1.407s

21

19

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

1m24.740s

1.489s

21

20

Stefan Bradl

Honda

1m24.770s

1.519s

23

21

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

1m24.775s

1.524s

18

