Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates practice three

Marquez dominates morning practice in Austria

Honda rider Marc Marquez dominated the third MotoGP practice at the Red Bull Ring, beating Maverick Vinales by over three tenths of a second.

Marquez, who had a carbon-reinforced chassis on both of his bikes, beat his own benchmark from Friday soon after the session began with a 1m23.788s as he and Valentino Rossi locked out the top two for most of the Saturday morning session.

Rossi was only 11th in the combined order after Friday, but was quickly able to move into the top 10 with a time of 1m24.250s.

The rest of the field started to cut Marquez's into sizeable gap towards the end of the running, with Andrea Dovizioso and Fabio Quartararo taking turns in second place before Vinales went quickest.

But Marquez then switched to a new soft rear tyre and then quickly retook the lead by over three tenths with a 1m23.251s.

There was no further response from Vinales afterwards and it was Marquez leading the Yamaha man as the session ended.

The factory Ducatis of Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci set identical times to take third and fourth, just 0.002s slower than Vinales.

Yamaha riders Quartararo and Rossi completed the top six, while the third Ducati GP19 of Jack Miller (Pramac) secured seventh.

Takaaki Nakagami was eighth for LCR Honda ahead of the sole Suzuki of Alex Rins and KTM's Pol Espargaro - who set his best time while following Miller and Marquez.

That put Espargaro ahead of Cal Crutchlow by half a tenth and consigned the Briton into Q1.

Miguel Oliveira was an impressive sixth on Friday on the Tech3 KTM but he dropped to 12th in the combined order after practice three.

Jorge Lorenzo's works Honda stand-in Stefan Bradl was the only rider who failed to improve his overall laptime in the session, ending up only 20th.

Pos Rider Team Time Gap Laps 1 Marc Marquez Honda 1m23.251s - 25 2 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1m23.591s 0.340s 23 3 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1m23.593s 0.342s 22 4 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1m23.593s 0.342s 23 5 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha 1m23.637s 0.386s 24 6 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m23.702s 0.451s 24 7 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 1m23.749s 0.498s 22 8 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1m23.764s 0.513s 23 9 Alex Rins Suzuki 1m23.974s 0.723s 26 10 Pol Espargaro KTM 1m24.016s 0.765s 22 11 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1m24.068s 0.817s 22 12 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM 1m24.095s 0.844s 23 13 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha 1m24.166s 0.915s 21 14 Johann Zarco KTM 1m24.333s 1.082s 22 15 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati 1m24.472s 1.221s 20 16 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 1m24.480s 1.229s 19 17 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m24.616s 1.365s 21 18 Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1m24.658s 1.407s 21 19 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati 1m24.740s 1.489s 21 20 Stefan Bradl Honda 1m24.770s 1.519s 23 21 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM 1m24.775s 1.524s 18

