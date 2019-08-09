Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso beats Marquez late in first practice

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso set the pace in the opening MotoGP practice session at the Red Bull Ring, heading points leader Marc Marquez by just under two tenths.

Marquez led almost the entirety of the session, but a late flyer from Dovizioso on soft tyres relegated the Honda rider to second place as Marquez had elected to stick with the medium compound instead.

Marquez had set the initial pace on the opening run of the session, ending up on a 1m24.338s time that left him five tenths clear of nearest rival Jack Miller.

The Honda rider set that effort by following Maverick Vinales and Marquez ultimately overtook the Yamaha rider only to then run through the gravel after getting his braking wrong at the Turn 4 right-hander.

Late into his second run, Marquez improved to a 1m24.218s and retained a big advantage over the chasing pack until the final minutes, when Dovizioso lapped within half a tenth of his benchmark.

As the chequered flag flew, Dovizioso fired in a 1m24.033s lap to snatch the FP1 leading time from Marquez.

Vinales ended up third, a quarter of a second down on Dovizioso.

Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller - who is currently at the centre of an emerging 2020 rider market saga that involves the injured Jorge Lorenzo - snatched fourth place at the end.

Valentino Rossi was fifth on the second of the Yamahas, edging out the satellite Petronas bike of Fabio Quartararo by 0.002s.

Alex Rins, the sole Suzuki rider this weekend with Joan Mir absent, took seventh.

Johann Zarco led the local KTM outfit's efforts in eighth place, as LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami and Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira completed the top 10.

Oliveira's team-mate Hafizh Syahrin was the only rider to crash during the session, suffering a near-highside at the penultimate corner and taking a hit to the abdomen.

He received assistance on-site and was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

Aleix Espargaro was the top Aprilia rider in 12th, beatings the likes of works Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci in 14th and Lorenzo's Honda stand-in Stefan Bradl in 19th.

Free practice one result

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Gap

Laps

1

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m24.033s

20

2

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

0.185s

22

3

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.247s

23

4

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.327s

21

5

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.436s

23

6

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

0.438s

23

7

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.543s

25

8

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

0.637s

23

9

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

0.828s

22

10

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

0.891s

21

11

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

0.929s

22

12

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

0.935s

23

13

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.963s

20

14

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

1.078s

22

15

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1.162s

19

16

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.289s

20

17

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1.352s

23

18

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

1.372s

22

19

Stefan Bradl

Honda

Honda

1.618s

23

20

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1.700s

16

21

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.912s

26

