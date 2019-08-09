Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso beats Marquez late in first practice

Dovizioso beats Marquez to top first practice

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso set the pace in the opening MotoGP practice session at the Red Bull Ring, heading points leader Marc Marquez by just under two tenths.

Marquez led almost the entirety of the session, but a late flyer from Dovizioso on soft tyres relegated the Honda rider to second place as Marquez had elected to stick with the medium compound instead.

Marquez had set the initial pace on the opening run of the session, ending up on a 1m24.338s time that left him five tenths clear of nearest rival Jack Miller.

The Honda rider set that effort by following Maverick Vinales and Marquez ultimately overtook the Yamaha rider only to then run through the gravel after getting his braking wrong at the Turn 4 right-hander.

Late into his second run, Marquez improved to a 1m24.218s and retained a big advantage over the chasing pack until the final minutes, when Dovizioso lapped within half a tenth of his benchmark.

As the chequered flag flew, Dovizioso fired in a 1m24.033s lap to snatch the FP1 leading time from Marquez.

Vinales ended up third, a quarter of a second down on Dovizioso.

Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller - who is currently at the centre of an emerging 2020 rider market saga that involves the injured Jorge Lorenzo - snatched fourth place at the end.

Valentino Rossi was fifth on the second of the Yamahas, edging out the satellite Petronas bike of Fabio Quartararo by 0.002s.

Alex Rins, the sole Suzuki rider this weekend with Joan Mir absent, took seventh.

Johann Zarco led the local KTM outfit's efforts in eighth place, as LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami and Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira completed the top 10.

Oliveira's team-mate Hafizh Syahrin was the only rider to crash during the session, suffering a near-highside at the penultimate corner and taking a hit to the abdomen.

He received assistance on-site and was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

Aleix Espargaro was the top Aprilia rider in 12th, beatings the likes of works Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci in 14th and Lorenzo's Honda stand-in Stefan Bradl in 19th.

Free practice one result

Pos Rider Team Bike Gap Laps 1 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m24.033s 20 2 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 0.185s 22 3 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 0.247s 23 4 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 0.327s 21 5 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 0.436s 23 6 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 0.438s 23 7 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 0.543s 25 8 Johann Zarco KTM KTM 0.637s 23 9 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 0.828s 22 10 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM KTM 0.891s 21 11 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 0.929s 22 12 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 0.935s 23 13 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati Ducati 0.963s 20 14 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Ducati 1.078s 22 15 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1.162s 19 16 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati Ducati 1.289s 20 17 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 1.352s 23 18 Andrea Iannone Aprilia Aprilia 1.372s 22 19 Stefan Bradl Honda Honda 1.618s 23 20 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM KTM 1.700s 16 21 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1.912s 26

