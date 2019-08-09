Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso beats Marquez late in first practice
Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso set the pace in the opening MotoGP practice session at the Red Bull Ring, heading points leader Marc Marquez by just under two tenths.
Marquez led almost the entirety of the session, but a late flyer from Dovizioso on soft tyres relegated the Honda rider to second place as Marquez had elected to stick with the medium compound instead.
Marquez had set the initial pace on the opening run of the session, ending up on a 1m24.338s time that left him five tenths clear of nearest rival Jack Miller.
The Honda rider set that effort by following Maverick Vinales and Marquez ultimately overtook the Yamaha rider only to then run through the gravel after getting his braking wrong at the Turn 4 right-hander.
Late into his second run, Marquez improved to a 1m24.218s and retained a big advantage over the chasing pack until the final minutes, when Dovizioso lapped within half a tenth of his benchmark.
As the chequered flag flew, Dovizioso fired in a 1m24.033s lap to snatch the FP1 leading time from Marquez.
Vinales ended up third, a quarter of a second down on Dovizioso.
Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller - who is currently at the centre of an emerging 2020 rider market saga that involves the injured Jorge Lorenzo - snatched fourth place at the end.
Valentino Rossi was fifth on the second of the Yamahas, edging out the satellite Petronas bike of Fabio Quartararo by 0.002s.
Alex Rins, the sole Suzuki rider this weekend with Joan Mir absent, took seventh.
Johann Zarco led the local KTM outfit's efforts in eighth place, as LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami and Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira completed the top 10.
Oliveira's team-mate Hafizh Syahrin was the only rider to crash during the session, suffering a near-highside at the penultimate corner and taking a hit to the abdomen.
He received assistance on-site and was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.
Aleix Espargaro was the top Aprilia rider in 12th, beatings the likes of works Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci in 14th and Lorenzo's Honda stand-in Stefan Bradl in 19th.
Free practice one result
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Gap
Laps
1
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m24.033s
20
2
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
0.185s
22
3
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.247s
23
4
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.327s
21
5
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.436s
23
6
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
0.438s
23
7
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.543s
25
8
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
0.637s
23
9
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
0.828s
22
10
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
0.891s
21
11
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
0.929s
22
12
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
0.935s
23
13
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.963s
20
14
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
1.078s
22
15
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1.162s
19
16
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.289s
20
17
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1.352s
23
18
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
1.372s
22
19
Stefan Bradl
Honda
Honda
1.618s
23
20
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1.700s
16
21
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.912s
26
